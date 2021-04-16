Trey Kleitz, Tyler Barry lead Iroquois football to 31-0 win at Cheektowaga

Tyler Barry scored a pair of touchdowns and quarterback Trey Kleitz threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs (2-0). After the win, Kleitz, a junior, thought back to more than two years ago, when the Chiefs hosted Cheektowaga and were simply outmanned in a lopsided loss to the Warriors.

“They beat us 39-0 at our place, so we came in and said, ‘This is our game to win, this is their field,’ and this is a special group of guys,” Kleitz said. “We were just ready to roll.”

The fact that Iroquois was only playing its second game didn’t prove to be a hindrance, either. Five days after it defeated West Seneca East 12-0, Iroquois found its rhythm early against the Warriors (1-1).

“We’ve been doing this the whole summer, and we were ready for it,” Kleitz said. “We worked on the offense, the defense in the offseason, you name it, we did it. We knew what they were going to do offensively, so our defense bore down, studied film, and we got ready for it.”

Iroquois scored a pair of touchdowns in the first seven minutes at Cheektowaga – a 47-yard catch by Barry and a 13-yard run by Blake Nolan – to take a 12-0 lead.