Tough call goes against Jamestown, which falls in state Class A semifinal to Syracuse CBA

CICERO – Jamestown thought it punched its ticket to the Carrier Dome with a huge fourth-down stop with 1 minutes, 20 seconds left in Friday night’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinal game.
Amid the start of a celebration, the Red Raiders realized there was a dreaded yellow flag near the Syracuse CBA sideline away from the play. It had nothing to do with what unfolded across the way, but rules are rules. The call was holding on the defense.
Given a fresh set of downs (and new life), the Brothers didn’t disappoint. They snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on a sensational throw and catch seconds later as Syracuse CBA rallied to defeat Jamestown, 20-18, Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Jordan Rae’s 19-yard high-arching throw to the back of the end zone found the mitts of Jason Brunson with 1:01 left to give the Section III champion the lead for good. Jamestown turned the ball over on downs just past midfield with seven-tenths of a second left on its final possession.
CBA returns to action next Friday at the Carrier Dome against I-Somers, which advanced with a 14-7 win over Rye in the East Region semifinal.
It could have been Jamestown. Except for a piece of yellow laundry that ruined the dream of returning to the Dome for the first time since winning the state Class AA championship in 2014.
“That’s just the way the game goes some time,” Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera said. “I can only control what I can control. The ref called what he called.”
“I didn’t agree with that,” Red Raiders coach Tom Langworthy said. “I don’t think it was consistent with how the game was played. I didn’t think it was a great call … but it’s part of the game. You’re going to get those calls for and against you. It’s just disappointing a call can be such an influence on a game like that.”
For most of the game, the defense bent but didn’t break as it came up with some huge stops. That included Benny Anderson’s 35-yard pick six late in the third quarter that gave Jamestown an 18-8 lead. The Red Raiders finished with three interceptions total – including one by Sean Paige with 5 minutes that seemingly sealed the deal.
Except, the Raiders couldn’t milk the clock with the Brothers defense getting the push it needed to slow down Jamestown star back Jaylen Butera, who rushed 26 times for 200 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter that made it 12-8 Jamestown. He had to fight for his yards against a defense that had him marked.
CBA stuck first with Dan Anderson scoring on a 9-yard run out of the wildcat formation. He also ran in the conversion.
Seconds later, Butera took it to the house on a 65-yard run in which he went up the middle and weaved to his left. It stayed that way until Butera scored via 15-yard catch with 5:18 left in the second quarter.
The Red Raiders’ tradition is for each senior to go through a line and receive thanks from the coaching staff for what they contributed to the program after the team’s last game.
Jamestown hoped the tradition would take place at the Dome.
“Tough game. Hard-fought game,” Langworthy said. “The momentum went back and forth. Tough sequence at the end. They made a nice throw and catch in the back of the end zone when they needed it most. It ended up being the difference in the game but I’m proud of our kids.
“We played really tough. We battled the whole game. We never backed down. We have nothing to be ashamed of, when the disappointment of this subsides, we have a lot to be proud of.”