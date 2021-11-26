Tough call goes against Jamestown, which falls in state Class A semifinal to Syracuse CBA

“That’s just the way the game goes some time,” Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera said. “I can only control what I can control. The ref called what he called.”

“I didn’t agree with that,” Red Raiders coach Tom Langworthy said. “I don’t think it was consistent with how the game was played. I didn’t think it was a great call … but it’s part of the game. You’re going to get those calls for and against you. It’s just disappointing a call can be such an influence on a game like that.”

For most of the game, the defense bent but didn’t break as it came up with some huge stops. That included Benny Anderson’s 35-yard pick six late in the third quarter that gave Jamestown an 18-8 lead. The Red Raiders finished with three interceptions total – including one by Sean Paige with 5 minutes that seemingly sealed the deal.

Except, the Raiders couldn’t milk the clock with the Brothers defense getting the push it needed to slow down Jamestown star back Jaylen Butera, who rushed 26 times for 200 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter that made it 12-8 Jamestown. He had to fight for his yards against a defense that had him marked.

CBA stuck first with Dan Anderson scoring on a 9-yard run out of the wildcat formation. He also ran in the conversion.