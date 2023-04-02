The Toronto Rock jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled to an 18-7 victory against the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton in a battle for first place in the East.

Toronto moved to 12-4, a half-game ahead of the Bandits (11-4).

The first three Toronto goals came in the first 2:38 of the game.

Buffalo's first goal came from Chris Cloutier with 13 seconds remaining in the quarter. The Bandits cut the lead to 8-4 midway through the second quarter when Kyle Buchanan scored with 6:36 remaining. Toronto answered with two quick goals to increase their lead to 10-4.

The Bandits got to within five, at 11-6, on Cloutier's goal early in the third quarter but could get no closer.

For the Rock, Corey Small had five goals and five assists, Tom Schreiber had four goals and five assists, Dan Craig posted three goals an four assists, and Challen Rogers had two goals and three assists.

Dhane Smith led the Bandits with five points on a goal and four assists, Josh Byrne had two goals and two assists, and Cloutier added two goals.

Nick Rose made 39 saves on 46 shots for Toronto. Starter Matt Vinc had 19 saves on 31 shots and Devlin Shanahan stopped 15 of the 21 shots he saw in relief.

There were three brawls in the final minute of play, with fighting penalties being issued with 13 seconds, eight seconds and three seconds remaining.

The Bandits host New York at 7:30 p.m. April 15 at KeyBank Center.