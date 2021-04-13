Top-ranked Canisius football on pause due to Covid-19

Western New York's top-ranked large school football team will not play this weekend, due to a Covid-19 pause.

Canisius High School confirmed Wednesday that the Crusaders have paused activities in their program for 10 days, due to a Covid-19 case in the program.

Canisius (2-1) is the No. 1 team in The News' large-schools football poll, which was released Monday. The Crusaders lost to Iona Prep, 56-7, on Saturday in New Rochelle.

The Crusaders were scheduled to face St. Francis at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Stransky Complex in West Seneca, in a Monsignor Martin Athletic Association game. The game has been postponed, but no makeup date has been set.

The Crusaders also defeated St. Francis 28-7 in a Monsignor Martin game on April 6 in Athol Springs.

Canisius' next game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 24 at St. Joseph's.

