Top-ranked Canisius football on pause due to Covid-19

Western New York's top-ranked large school football team will not play this weekend, due to a Covid-19 pause.
Canisius High School confirmed Wednesday that the Crusaders have paused activities in their program for 10 days, due to a Covid-19 case in the program.
Canisius (2-1) is the No. 1 team in The News' large-schools football poll, which was released Monday. The Crusaders lost to Iona Prep, 56-7, on Saturday in New Rochelle.
The Crusaders were scheduled to face St. Francis at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Stransky Complex in West Seneca, in a Monsignor Martin Athletic Association game. The game has been postponed, but no makeup date has been set.
This weekends game vs CHS is postponed as they are on a 10 day pause.— SFHSFootballNY (@SFHSfootballNY) April 13, 2021
The Crusaders also defeated St. Francis 28-7 in a Monsignor Martin game on April 6 in Athol Springs.
Canisius' next game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 24 at St. Joseph's.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rachel Lenzi
College/high school sports enterprise reporter
I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.