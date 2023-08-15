The Greater Buffalo USBC season begins with the 56th annual kickoff tournament this week at Transit Lanes.

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the men’s scratch, women’s scratch and handicap divisions with the presentations to the 2022-23 Bowlers of the Year at 6:15 for men, women, boys and girls.

Tony Dolan repeats as the men’s winner and earns the honor for the fourth time (2014-15, 2016-17, 2021-22). Dolan also is an inductee into the GBUSBCA Hall of Fame this year. He was a member of the city tournament scratch championship team and bowled four 300 games, eight 800 series and an average of 240.23 (third in the association).

Julie Selk wins the women’s honor for the fifth time and first since 2017-18. She shared the title in 2010-11 and took home the top prize in 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2017-18. She was the city tournament singles champion and a member of the women’s scratch winners. Her composite average of 215.93 was second in the association for women.

Jacob Willard, who will be a senior at Kenmore East, is the Boys Bowler of the Year after he had the highest individual total at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships as Section VI placed third in the team event. Willard, who also won the bowler of the year last year, rolled a 300 game at the state tournament after rolling a perfect game in the Section VI championships.

Kaelynn Weber, who also will be a senior at Kenmore East, was named the Girls Bowler of the Year. She helped Section VI win the team title at the state championships and was fourth overall with a 218.5 average and a high game of 259. She qualified for the Section VI team with a total of 1,164 in the Section VI championships.