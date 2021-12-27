The Year in WNY Sports: Bills and Josh Allen break out, Sabres implode, Blue Jays return

The Bills nearly reached the top of the NFL mountain, while the Sabres managed to go as low as you can in the NHL.

For all that happened in Buffalo sports in 2021, the disparate fortunes of the two sides of Terry and Kim Pegula's sports empire dominated the talking points through much of the year.

In January, the Bills got within one win of the Super Bowl before dropping the AFC Championship Game at Kansas City in their first trip to the NFL's final four since 1994. That was also the month the Sabres started their fan-less slog through a shortened NHL season. By May, the club finished 31st in the NHL's overall standing for the second time in four seasons. It was time for a major rebuild – again.

Here's our list of the top 10 stories in local sports for 2021:

1. Bills win home playoff games, then fall in AFC Championship