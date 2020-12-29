The Year in Sports: The pandemic caused a pause and then the games returned

The first thing we'll remember about 2020 in sports is the silence. From mid-March until July, the games were stopped because of Covid-19. From little leagues to the big leagues, there was nothing for the first time in our lifetime. You had to go back to the late 1800s to not have at least one of the four major North American sports leagues operating.

The games came back in full force in July, but fans have been mostly kept out in Western New York, save for some high school events. Still, in the front offices and on the field, once play resumed, plenty of captivating moments highlighted the year.

Here are our choices for the Top 10 sports stories in Western New York of 2020, the year we'll never forget.