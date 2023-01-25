The Fishing Beat: Water conditions are changing daily amid weather advisory

Ice conditions are marginal on a limited number of areas. Be patient and exercise caution. The tributaries are the way to go this week.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Fresh fish are being reported throughout the Lake Erie tributaries, said Orvis-endorsed guide Alberto Rey of Fredonia. However, at this point, those steelhead and domestic rainbows might be part of the spring run. This has occurred in past warm winters, Rey said. This means that we might have lower numbers in the traditional months of the spring run such as March and April. Stream conditions are very good right now. Rey is using streamers –both white and dark olive – and eggs in peach, white, pink and chartreuse. Some of the smaller creeks are just getting back to normal, reports Bruce Kowalski of Taar Outdoors in Lake View. The fishing was good Sunday before the Buffalo Bills game, and he managed to bring a few trout to the net. He was using a mix of presentations – some on jigs, some on egg sacs. Chartreuse bags with a bead was the best approach. Water levels and color on streams in the Southtowns are back to normal and fishable. Gowanda's Jeremy Jimerson, with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle Guide Service, reports fresh fish are still moving throughout the tributaries, as well as “drop backs.” The on-and-off warmer weather seems to be bringing in steady numbers of fish every week or so. Jimerson is using 6 mm beads in more natural colors (oranges, pinks), and they have been producing well. White jigs have also been hot.

The National Walleye Tour TV Show on the Pursuit Channel is airing the first couple of days of the championship event held out of Dunkirk in August, and it will air again at 6 a.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The final day of the tournament airs next week. It is a great opportunity to see the baits, spots and tactics used to win.

Niagara River

Fishing was good Monday in the lower Niagara River for Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston. He hit a double-digit mix of steelheads and lake trout with minnows in Devil’s Hole, despite the north wind. One guy from shore smoked them on a white jig under a float. Shore fishing in the gorge was decent again, according to Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls. He witnessed the visibility go from 1 to 1 1/2 feet of clarity Sunday to 3 to 4 feet above the power plant. Below the power plant, conditions were more stained. He caught a steelhead using a white/pink No. 5 spinner. He also reported large numbers of baitfish with trout cruising close to the shoreline. Things will be on hold for a few days after the strong winds. A winter weather advisory was in place for Wednesday. Steelhead and lake trout were being reported by Lisa Drabczyk of Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston early in the week. Best spots were Devil’s Hole and Artpark. The water was looking better, and as a result, the fishing was getting better, too. With some big wind in the forecast for midweek and the end of the week, it will probably shut down the fishing again.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

The Oak Orchard River conditions were looking good by normal winter standards, according to Ron Bierstine of Oak Orchard Tackle. He was reporting slightly high and slightly stained water conditions with limited fishing pressure, offering good steelhead chances with about 2 feet of visibility. He said the flows in the smaller tributaries were around medium flows and slightly stained, and now, major icing. Look for flows to drop and clear. There have been reports of fresh fish moving into the system. Some brown trout are also hanging around.

Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester encourages stream anglers to keep a watchful eye on the tributaries. Watch the water flow. It constantly changes this time of the year. If you catch it correctly, you will have a good day. His best advice would be to constantly check the current water data/flow readings through the U.S. Geological Survey, especially after you have a great day. Write what the conditions were that day. Then, also try to figure out the range that offers you the best chance for success. It will change from creek to creek, day to day. Too clear on Sandy Creek can be a problem, but it can never be too clear on the Genesee River. Get to know the numbers for each spot, as well as the range of numbers that work best for you.

In the tributaries off Niagara County, a place such as 18 Mile Creek at Burt Dam is still your best bet for trout action. Fishing has been OK for Matt Vogt of Newfane, and his past couple of trips have been slow, but produced fish after some work. Some of the smaller tributaries might freeze this week due to the low temperatures. He has been doing better on jigs. Burt was very muddy and high Saturday.

Chautauqua Lake

North basin was open water Saturday, according to Mike Sperry, with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. There was some ice on the south basin, but open water, in spots, Monday. We’ll have to wait and see what Mother Nature decides to do this week.

Finger Lakes

Capt. John Gaulke of Finger Lakes Angling Zone reports that lake levels look pretty good after the recent rains, so launching a boat shouldn’t be an issue. We should still see some lakers and browns inshore on Cayuga Lake, and plenty of lake trout out deep. Expect salmon and occasional browns near the surface and inshore on Seneca Lake. Winter patterns are generally static.

Ice fishing update

Bobby Joe Frost of Alden reports 4 to 5 inches of ice on the north end of Silver Lake, but fishing was poor Monday. He checked out Honeoye and Conesus, and both had open water. On Oneida Lake, some anglers were on Big Bay, but open water was nearby, so he headed up to Chaumont Bay. Chaumont Bay off Lake Ontario produced the leader in the Pike Division in the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Derby. Andrew Wengender of Rochester grabbed the lead with 33-inch pike on a tip-up with shiner. He also caught the new perch leader through the ice, a 12.75-inch perch on a jig and minnow. Be careful out there.