The Fishing Beat: Most lakes have blocks of ice, but always use caution

A free fishing weekend is coming up Feb. 19-20 so mark your calendar. Ice fishing continues to dominate angling action throughout the region, but the open water fishing of the Niagara River is picking up for those willing to brave the cold.
Ice fishing overview
Gasport’s Scott Brauer, an ice team pro staffer for Clam Outdoors, reports he fished last weekend on Conesus and Honeoye lakes. Most lakes have a great block of ice on them. With safe ice conditions being present, it’s a great time to get kids outdoors. Make sure they dress in warm, multiple layers of clothing. One of the keys to keeping your feet warm is not to overdo it with socks and make your feet tight in your boots. It’s best to wear a pair of boots that’s one size larger. That will improve your circulation and keep your feet warmer. You can also throw a hand warmer into a set of boots. The fishing last weekend was very good, a typical midwinter bite. It can be very light and hard to see or feel, so pay particular attention to line change during this period. Many fish are just taking the bait into their mouth and not pulling on it to see what it tastes like before committing to eating it.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Lake Erie is still not safe and some 18 anglers off Catawba Island in Ohio, in the western basin of the lake, found out the hard way when the ice they were fishing on broke away from the main field. Bob Rustowicz, of Cheektowaga, reports he did manage to fish at Dunkirk harbor and caught two steelhead and some smelt on 3.5 inches to 4 inches in between the marina and the pier in 12 feet of water. He was jigging a Little Cleo spoon. Chub Stevens, with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving, reports the east side of Dunkirk Harbor was doing well for perch and smelt. Exercise caution and be sure to spud your way out and in. In Buffalo Harbor, Tommy Ortolano, of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda, reports perch and walleye are being caught at the Union Ship Canal at the end of pier. Not much has changed in Buffalo Harbor as far as safe ice and a mixed bag of species. That includes some of the littering. Some people have struggled on the ice in Buffalo Harbor and the reason could be the presence of large numbers of gizzard shad. That was confirmed by an angler using an underwater camera, according to John Jarosz of Lake View. The Small Boat Harbor has been a great spot for pike, Stevens said. Small suckers are the ticket.
Niagara River
In the upper river, Tommy Ortolano, of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda, says anglers have been picking up some perch in Beaver Island State Park through the ice. Over at the Ellicott Creek Overflow, some crappie and northern pike have been caught. Capt. Peter Goretti, of One More Drift Fishing Adventures, reports he had a great day recently fishing with Danny Colville, of Colville Outfitters, and their fishing buddy, Tom Roll. After using the traditional approach of employing a three-way rig to do some bottom bouncing, they decided to try something different. The trio switched to float fishing, using Colville’s Precision Centerpin Reels. They drifted 15-gram floats with split shots in different gram sizes to help get the baits to present correctly. The best bait was brown trout eggs from Colville’s. Capt. Chris Cinelli, of Grand Island, reports lower river action has been decent for him, too. He had some good steelie action on sacs in pink and peach. The Niagara Bar is good when you can fish it. He has seen a couple of browns caught, but not many. John Jarosz, of Lake View, sends word that he was 7 for 9 on steelhead in the lower river fishing with Capt. Matt Yablonsky, of Wet Net Charters. Egg sacs did not do well, but Mag Lips did the trick as they had to fight a northwest wind with their trolling motor to give the lure the action it needed. In the gorge from shore, Mike Rzucidlo was 1 for 3 Tuesday in the northwest wind using a No. 5 spinner. Visibility was about 5 feet. Mike Ziehm, of Niagara Falls, reports catching steelhead, lake trout and walleye on jigs and spinners and he lost more than he landed Monday. Orange and white mixes were the best colors. Ice coming down the river can sometimes be a problem.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
In Wilson Harbor through the ice, Lisa Drabczyk, at Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston, reports a mix of perch and pike. Some bluegills are being caught there, too. Over in Sodus Bay, the hot spot for ice anglers continues to be Third Creek off Shaker Road, according to Wolcott’s Chris Kenyon. Target 30 feet of water. Ice should be 10-12 inches thick, and many anglers are using ATV’s to get to their spots. Move around to find the keeper-sized yellow perch. Tear Drop jigs and Swedish Pimples are working. Tip them with perch eyes or spikes. LeRoy Island, at the northeast corner of Sodus Bay, has pike cooperating. Use pike minnows under tip-ups in 10 to 15 feet of water. If you are fishing Port Bay, try straight out from the points. Tommy Ortolano, of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle, had some good reports at Sodus in 17 to 20 feet of water for perch recently. At Chaumont Bay, ice fishing has been going decent lately. Bobby Joe Frost and son Robert caught a pile of yellow perch in 13 feet of water using Swedish Pimples and spikes.
Chautauqua Lake
Capt. Mike Sperry, of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors, reports the walleye bite is still hit and miss with the best bite early in the morning. Jigging Rapalas are the go-to enticement. Yellow perch are abundant and active but sorting through numerous shorts. Jigs tipped with a wax worm, emerald shiner or red worm will work. Sunfish are mixed in with the perch in many of the areas. Not many reports on crappie so far. Most fishing is taking place on the north basin from Bemus Point and up. Ice is at least a foot thick. Shub Stevens, with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, says Long Point has been busy but hit or miss for walleye. Blue and silver Rapala jigs were working.
Finger Lakes
Guide Jeremy Newman, of Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye, reports the fishing has been good lately, just in time for the Varsity DU Derby on Saturday. The perch and bluegill have been hanging out deep or shallow, like 6 foot or 20 foot. Healthy vegetation is a key also, as the panfish diet is mostly bugs this time of year. Downsize your baits and use finesse. For walleye, the bass shiner on a tip-up had been doing the best. On Saturday, someone got a walleye of more than 8 pounds. Sign up for the derby at Doc’s or online. On Conesus Lake, the northern pike are munching big golden shiners in shallow grass both north and south, and in the bay between the two main lake points on the east side. Newman was surprised and encouraged by the quality and quantity of bluegill being caught on Conesus. On Canadice and Hemlock lakes, the smelters are on fire. It’s been good at night. If you get any smelt, put a head on a jig and drop it down. That’s been the hot pattern for lakers the last several days.
Oneida Lake
Bobby Joe Frost, of Alden, reports 10 inches of ice on Oneida, and he was doing well using a black and silver Jigging Rap tipped with an emerald shiner. In one day, he caught 17 walleyes but only two keepers for the bucket. Most were right around 14 inches, just less than the legal 15-inch size. Best depth was 17 foot. Slush seems to be a problem in some areas.