The Fishing Beat: Most lakes have blocks of ice, but always use caution

In the upper river, Tommy Ortolano, of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda, says anglers have been picking up some perch in Beaver Island State Park through the ice. Over at the Ellicott Creek Overflow, some crappie and northern pike have been caught. Capt. Peter Goretti, of One More Drift Fishing Adventures, reports he had a great day recently fishing with Danny Colville, of Colville Outfitters, and their fishing buddy, Tom Roll. After using the traditional approach of employing a three-way rig to do some bottom bouncing, they decided to try something different. The trio switched to float fishing, using Colville’s Precision Centerpin Reels. They drifted 15-gram floats with split shots in different gram sizes to help get the baits to present correctly. The best bait was brown trout eggs from Colville’s. Capt. Chris Cinelli, of Grand Island, reports lower river action has been decent for him, too. He had some good steelie action on sacs in pink and peach. The Niagara Bar is good when you can fish it. He has seen a couple of browns caught, but not many. John Jarosz, of Lake View, sends word that he was 7 for 9 on steelhead in the lower river fishing with Capt. Matt Yablonsky, of Wet Net Charters. Egg sacs did not do well, but Mag Lips did the trick as they had to fight a northwest wind with their trolling motor to give the lure the action it needed. In the gorge from shore, Mike Rzucidlo was 1 for 3 Tuesday in the northwest wind using a No. 5 spinner. Visibility was about 5 feet. Mike Ziehm, of Niagara Falls, reports catching steelhead, lake trout and walleye on jigs and spinners and he lost more than he landed Monday. Orange and white mixes were the best colors. Ice coming down the river can sometimes be a problem.