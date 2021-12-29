The Fishing Beat: Changes in place for Capt. Bob's derby

As the clock ticks down on another year, let’s hope 2022 is better than 2021 was in the fishing arena. Don’t forget about the new fishing regulations proposals that need to be commented on by Feb. 6. Check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/124258.html for all the details. There were a couple of changes announced this week on the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors winter fishing derby that starts Jan. 2. First, brown trout was added as a category. Also, they were forced to change their website to www.captbobsoutdoors.com due to a recent hack. Stop in and see “Hawk” at his expanded Clarence shop.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga reports that as of Monday and Tuesday of this week, all the tributaries were fishable off Lake Erie, except for Cattaraugus Creek which was still mud. However, the smaller creeks will be low and clear this week unless we get some rain or snow melt. Rustowicz used egg sacs in white on the clear creeks, pink and chartreuse on the stained creeks. He has been fishing in the afternoons, from 1 p.m. until dark and catching 8 to 12 fish most days. The average size of the fish is bigger this year on the Erie streams compared to the past years for him. Down in the Chautauqua County tributaries, guide Alberto Rey of Fredonia reports that there has been a fresh run of steelhead in all streams with very little pressure. This is a good time to get out. Rey says that there are lots of baitfish in the streams so small flashy flies are working well, as well as your typical apricot-colored egg patterns. Heavy rain is in the forecast for Saturday so try to get out and fish the tribs today or Friday. Mark Dzimian of Lakeview reports a recent visit to the Small Boat Harbor with his 16-year-old son Nicholas and they managed to haul in some yellow perch despite using only salted minnows and worms and dealing with adverse wind conditions. Once things settle down, it should be a good spot for perch before the harbor ice arrives. You should do better if you can find some live minnows or shiners. Tommy Ortolano of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda sends word that he should have some in just prior to the holiday weekend.
Niagara River
Scott and Alex Gauld of Amherst had some great Christmas fishing action for smallmouth bass recently in the upper Niagara River, the latest that they have ever had their boat out. Most of the fish were 4-5 pounds and they were all caught on Ned Rigs with a green pumpkin candy 3-inch Venom Salty Sling. They were just dead dragging them on the bottom. The water was 40 degrees with a moderate stain. The fish bite was best once the sun popped out. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls has been hitting the water below Niagara Falls the last couple days since the river came back around with better visibility. He was reporting 4 feet of visibility above the power plant and 2 to 3 feet below the power plant. He’s been catching double-digit steelhead using bucktail jigs in orange, white and chartreuse. Some are all white with silver tinsel. His homemade No. 5 spinners in chartreuse and orange are also taking some fish. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls made it out this week, too, and caught steelhead and lake trout from shore using spinners and jigs. Boat action has been slow through Tuesday due to the stained water. Capt. Joe Marra of Lewiston has been hitting a few on egg sacs fished off three-way rigs. It has been a mix of steelhead and lake trout, with an occasional brown trout thrown in. It should improve soon.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Christmas rain did bring all the tributary flows up with stained water color reports Ron Bierstine with the Oak Orchard Tackle and Lodge operation. Forecast this week is calling for warm temperatures in the 40s. Any snow from earlier in the week will melt quickly. Flows in the Oak are slightly high with 1 to 2 feet of stained visibility. Post-holiday reports were decent with some fair steelhead action by anglers. The flows in the Oak are nice and could move some fresh fish upstream according to Bierstine. The other area smaller tributaries have slightly high flows with stained visibility of about 1 foot. Look for post spawn browns to be redistributed throughout the waterways and the chance for some fresher steelhead. All the waterways are wide open to fish with no icing to worry about for now. Fishing pressure is light to moderate with what looks like a few guys here and there. That will all change on Saturday with the forecasted rains. According to guide Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters, conditions out east on small tributaries has been fair with low water outside of the rain/snow event just a few days ago. Tributaries with canal water releases are still seeing small flow rates due to ongoing water releases at very low levels from the canal. Numbers of fish are still on the very low side. Expect to walk long treks for singles scattered about. Reduced angling pressure due to colder weather has not improved the catch rate. You must work for your fish. With no ice in any of the bays, Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports that Port and Sodus Bay’s perch fishing has been phenomenal. Some ice was starting to form last week, but the weekend rain melted the thin layer. Currently you can launch boats. If you are fishing the bays the perch have been hitting anything white. Two-inch Berkley Power Baits work the best.
Chautauqua Lake
Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors reports that not much happening on the lake. He hasn’t seen any boats out lately and there have been no reports from anglers targeting walleyes in the northern basin of the lake. Hopefully the lake will start to lock up next week. Chautauqua Reel Outdoors will have an ice fishing contest starting on January 15th and it runs through the end of February. Hopefully the ice will show up in time.
Ice fishing update
Steve “Hawk” Hawkins reports that two pairs of ice fishermen came in earlier in the week for pike shiners and suckers to fish Black Lake and Saranac Lake in the Adirondacks. Both lakes were having 3 to 5 inches of ice being reported. Three inches of ice is marginal. According to Scott Brauer of Gasport, with the state’s “Ice Team,” a lot of guys will start fishing on 3 inches, but it is questionable – especially on lakes that have any water movement in the main body through wave action or current. Some of the back bays on Black Lake are probably fishable at this point says Brauer. He does not have any contacts that has been on the ice yet that have reported to him but given past experiences, most likely there are people that are out on it now. He is not comfortable giving anybody the advice to head out just yet. However, if they do, the tips that he would pass along would be spud your way out, and fish with a partner in case one of you goes through the ice so that the other can help. Use all safety equipment that is at your disposal. Brauer says a little bit of patience this time of year goes along way because a couple of days can make a huge difference with safety and a few fish aren’t worth your health.