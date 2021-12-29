The Fishing Beat: Changes in place for Capt. Bob's derby

Christmas rain did bring all the tributary flows up with stained water color reports Ron Bierstine with the Oak Orchard Tackle and Lodge operation. Forecast this week is calling for warm temperatures in the 40s. Any snow from earlier in the week will melt quickly. Flows in the Oak are slightly high with 1 to 2 feet of stained visibility. Post-holiday reports were decent with some fair steelhead action by anglers. The flows in the Oak are nice and could move some fresh fish upstream according to Bierstine. The other area smaller tributaries have slightly high flows with stained visibility of about 1 foot. Look for post spawn browns to be redistributed throughout the waterways and the chance for some fresher steelhead. All the waterways are wide open to fish with no icing to worry about for now. Fishing pressure is light to moderate with what looks like a few guys here and there. That will all change on Saturday with the forecasted rains. According to guide Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters, conditions out east on small tributaries has been fair with low water outside of the rain/snow event just a few days ago. Tributaries with canal water releases are still seeing small flow rates due to ongoing water releases at very low levels from the canal. Numbers of fish are still on the very low side. Expect to walk long treks for singles scattered about. Reduced angling pressure due to colder weather has not improved the catch rate. You must work for your fish. With no ice in any of the bays, Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports that Port and Sodus Bay’s perch fishing has been phenomenal. Some ice was starting to form last week, but the weekend rain melted the thin layer. Currently you can launch boats. If you are fishing the bays the perch have been hitting anything white. Two-inch Berkley Power Baits work the best.