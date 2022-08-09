Rachel Lenzi: Serena Williams' decision to leave tennis is shocking, inspiring

Rachel Lenzi College/high school sports enterprise reporter I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament. Follow Rachel Lenzi Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Serena Williams shocked us all.

Her words about her impending departure from tennis, done so creatively through Vogue magazine and its online presence, came Tuesday morning. It was another moment when Williams left many of us in awe (and some of us in tears) through the course of her storied career.

She did it her way, after years of dominating a sport when, at one point, no one else looked, played or carried themselves like her.

She emerged as an icon through tennis, traditionally a bastion of whiteness and privilege. Williams, a Black woman, became a cultural force in nearly three decades as a professional athlete by asserting herself, by taking up space, and by becoming the best. "The GOAT" – the greatest of all time – as the kids say.

Williams showed sports and the world what she could accomplish as an athlete, as a business mogul, as a maven of style – remember that one-legged, Florence Griffith Joyner-inspired catsuit she wore at the 2021 Australian Open? – as an advocate and as a parent.

But as she leaves, she can’t say retirement just yet.

On Vogue.com, she said she is “evolving away from tennis, towards other things that are important for me.”

Which is merely a euphemism for leaving the sport. We knew this was coming, but there was still no way to prepare for the shock that came with it actually unfolding.

Her departure is unorthodox, but so was her upbringing, her career and her ascent into adulthood.

Her father, Richard, trained Serena and her sister, Venus, and had a vision for them to change the world. The Williams family brandished a swagger that raised eyebrows in tennis in the early 1990s, and it continued throughout Venus' and Serena’s careers. Their confidence shocked the traditional establishment of tennis.

Serena Williams harnessed the power of sports to show us herself, too. She showed us how to be vulnerable, when she discussed her life as a parent, and her health issues in recent years, including blood clots in her lungs and a hematoma in her abdomen, following the birth of her child, Alexis Olympia, in September of 2017.

She showed us how to be unapologetic and unafraid, like when she demanded an official apologize to her during the 2018 U.S. Open after she was accused of cheating during the championship match.

“Every time I play here, I have problems,” Williams told chair umpire Carlos Ramos. “I did not have coaching, I don't cheat. You need to make an announcement. I have a daughter and I stand for what's right. You owe me an apology.

"For you to attack my character is wrong. You owe me an apology. You will never be on a court with me as long as you live. You are the liar. You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you're sorry.”

In so many places, women are not allowed to be their authentic selves when aspiring to be the best. Especially in sports, a rampart of male dominance (and, in that same vein, male fragility).

“I’d like to think that thanks to me, women athletes can be themselves,” Williams wrote in Vogue. “They can play with aggression and pump their fists. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick butt and be proud of it all.”

As she approaches her 41st birthday, she understood the weight of the difficult choice to leave tennis. She had the foresight to prepare (and, let’s not forget, the resources from a stellar career and her husband’s earnings – Alexis Ohanian is a co-founder of Reddit) for it. She’ll turn to startup investing in companies owned by women and people of color. She’ll aim to grow her family.

Her lifetime has revolved around tennis. Crossing the baselines to the boardroom and the living room won’t be an easy emotional path for her.

“It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat, and I start to cry," Williams wrote on Vogue.com. "The only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist!”

Tennis won’t be the same once Williams walks off the court one for good, either. When, again, will we have a women's tennis player who is multi-talented, multi-generational and internationally and culturally identifiable?

The crown is heavy for the woman who wears it next, whether it’s Garbine Muguruza, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez, Maria Sakkari or Emma Raducanu.

If it wasn’t for Serena and Venus, though, we wouldn’t be theorizing a succession plan. We wouldn’t be discussing the women for whom the Williams sisters opened doors. We might not be discussing our own possibilities.

A greatness of sports is its power to show us hope, bravery and the ability to cope and persevere. Seeing Williams’ success and her vulnerability in her journey, whether it was on the court or through her own filters, showed us what she is capable of and what we are capable of.

That is more valuable than 23 Grand Slam singles titles, $94 million in career prize money or the latest cover of Vogue.

As Serena Williams approaches the sunset of her playing career, nothing should shock us about what we learned from her.