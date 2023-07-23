Joe Schafer won his third straight title and his fourth overall Sunday in the men’s open singles championship at the 100th Buffalo MUNY Tennis Tournament.

Schafer defeated Tanner Bedard, 6-1 6-7(11), 6-0, in the men’s final at Delaware Park.

Schafer first won the MUNY crown as a senior at Orchard Park High School in 2009, when he was one of the top-ranked junior players in the USTA Eastern Section.

He’s a former two-time All-Southern Conference selection during his career at Davidson College and was ranked as high as No. 19 in Division I in doubles. He helped coach at Davidson and also at the University at Buffalo, while he was attending law school at UB.

His dominant serve, which clocks at 120 mph, helped him control points throughout his march to the title the past three years.

The women’s open singles championship was won by Julia Laspro, the two-time Section VI singles champion from Clarence.

She defeated Jaiden McKee in the final, 6-1, 7-6 (0).

Laspro was 28-2 for the season as a senior last fall. She reached the state quarterfinals and finished eighth. Laspro did not lose a set against a Western New York opponent in her last two years in high school tennis.

Aside from a cancellation of the 2020 edition because of the pandemic, the MUNY has been played every year since 1923. This year it stretched over three weekends and featured 25 divisions, allowing entrants from all skill levels, including juniors.