Joe Schafer adds two more titles to his MUNY tennis collection

Joe Schafer won two championships at the 98th annual MUNY Tennis Tournament, bringing his career total to eight.

Schafer defeated Blake Maurer 6-1, 6-1 to capture the Men’s Open Singles competition, and he teamed with Davis Yovanoff to beat Lee Nickell and Derek Acker 6-2, 6-0 for the Men’s Open Doubles title.

Schafer now has two singles titles, four doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles.

This year’s singles crown joins the one he won 12 years ago, in 2009, as an Orchard Park High senior when he was among the top 40 recruits in the nation and among the top five junior players in the USTA Eastern Section. His most recent doubles title was in 2019, the last time the event was held.

“This tennis tournament is like no other tournament because of its location,” in Delaware Park, he said, noting that playing in the event as a high schooler helped prepare him for college tennis.

Schafer was a two-time All-Southern Conference selection at Davidson and was ranked as high as No. 19 in Division I in doubles. After his playing career, he helped coach at Davidson and also at the University at Buffalo, while he was attending law school.