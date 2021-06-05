 Skip to main content
Jessica Pegula's run at French Open ends to fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin
  • Updated
France Tennis French Open

Jessica Pegula plays a return to Sofia Kenin during their third-round match of the French Open.

 Michel Euler/Associated Press

PARIS – Sofia Kenin advanced to the fourth round of the French Open for the third consecutive year by winning a seesaw match on Saturday against Buffalo's Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a battle of Americans.

Kenin is the highest-seeded player left in the women’s draw at No. 4, and she has shaken a slump with her return to Roland Garros, where she was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek in October.

The No. 28-seeded Pegula rallied from a 0-3 start to win the first set, but Kenin began stepping into the court to take charge of rallies, especially with a backhand that produced two dozen winners. She hit 48 winners to 18 for Pegula.

“I’m proud of myself for just fighting out there and battling out,” Kenin said.

Kenin had 10 double faults and was broken five times but held in her final four service games to close out the win. The 2020 Australian Open champion, who was sidelined by an appendectomy in February, improved to 10-8 this year.

