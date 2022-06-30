Jessica Pegula wins to reach Wimbledon third round for first time

Serena Williams has lost her first singles match in nearly a year. She was beat by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France in three sets at Wimbledon. Williams was two points from victory but could not finish the job and bowed out with a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) defeat. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion. The 40-year-old American had not competed in singles since she got injured in the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club on June 29, 2021. She has won Wimbledon seven times. This was Tan’s debut at the All England Club. The match lasted 3 hours, 11 minutes and was contested with the retractable roof shut for the last two sets.