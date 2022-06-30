Jessica Pegula wins to reach Wimbledon third round for first time

Jessica Pegula is on to the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory against Great Britain's Harriet Dart on Thursday at the All England Club.
The Buffalo-born Pegula, the eighth seed, is the highest-seeded American still in the tournament.
The victory came less than 24 hours after her first-round match against Donna Vekic, which had been delayed until the first day of the second round because of weather issues. While Pegula beat Vekic in straight sets, the match took 90 minutes and included a tiebreaker in the second set.
On Thursday, Pegula trailed 4-1 in the opening set and Dart was able to hold on, but the momentum had clearly shifted as Dart became increasingly frustrated, including a long discussion with the umpire on what was ruled match point.
Pegula advances to face Croatia’s Petra Martic.