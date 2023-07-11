Jessica Pegula was playing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time, but the challenge she has faced in quarterfinals at the other majors reared its head again.

Pegula, the fourth seed, fell to 0-6 in major quarterfinals with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 loss to unseeded wild-card Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday on Court No. 1 at the All England Club.

Vondrousova grabbed the last five games after being a point from trailing 5-1 in the last set.

“I don’t know what happened,” the left-handed Vondrousova said.

Pegula was leading 3-1 in the third when rain interrupted play and time was needed to close the roof.

After the delay, she moved to a 4-1 lead and had a break point opportunity, but did not win another game.

Kaia Kanepi, Katerina Maleeva and Carla Suárez Navarro each went 0-7 in major quarterfinals, the only players with worse records than Pegula in the round.