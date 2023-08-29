NEW YORK – The questions are flying fast at Jessica Pegula:

Do you feel a responsibility to advocate for pay equity?

Many women tennis players have taken time off to have children, raise a family, and then come back. What do you think?

The Women’s Tennis Association Finals may be held in Saudi Arabia, which human rights groups call a repressive state for women. You’re on the players’ council. How do you feel?

Those paraphrased inquiries are a sampling of what reporters served up for Pegula, the 29-year-old Buffalo native and daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, at her media day press conference in advance of the U.S. Open. She gets the easy ones, too, from the lighthearted (What cool stuff have you done this week?) to the lobs (After winning the Canadian Open this month, is this as confident as you’ve ever been going into the U.S. Open?).

“Quite the questions,” Pegula said after her news conference, which was followed by a live interview inside Arthur Ashe Stadium and then a television appearance in an onsite studio. When you’re good, this is the stuff you get – and Pegula is getting very, very good, both as an athlete and as a marketable public figure. Vanity Fair recently published a story headlined “American Tennis Has Never Been Hotter,” and Pegula, who participated in the photo shoot, is the top American tennis player, female or male.

That makes her one of the faces and voices of her sport, and she’s also getting very good at handling the questions: Ever the marketer for tennis – Pegula spends ample time in tournament cities at youth clinics, signs oversized tennis balls and takes selfies with for fans clustering courtside after practices – she celebrated that her sport is one where 17-year-old sensations can be world class, and so can women who have taken time off to become mothers, then return. “I’m not a mother, but I’m sure it’s such a cool experience for them to come back and have their children watch them play,” she said.

She doubly lauded tennis as the “highest-paid female sport” but noted it needs to do better. “We have equal pay at the slams, but it’s not everywhere,” she said, referring to tennis’ Grand Slams: Wimbledon and the Australian, French and U.S. Opens. She added, “We’re working toward getting women’s sports to get paid more, getting paid what they should be.”

Pegula was deft in her handling of the hottest topic: the rumor of the WTA playing in Saudi Arabia, which was posed to her by a writer from The New Yorker. “We’d obviously have to see there be a lot of pros overweighing the cons to feel comfortable going there,” Pegula said, “whether that’s seeing them as a group maybe have to donate money to women’s sports or women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, to see some sort of change or action going towards helping those causes in their country…

“I think if the money was right and the arrangement was something that we could get behind where we could go and create change, then I would be OK playing there.”

The only question that seemed to rankle her – just a touch, because Pegula answered it with a smile – is about her 0-6 record in Grand Slam quarterfinals. Pegula has won three singles titles in smaller tournaments, and seven titles while playing doubles. She’s an Olympian, representing the United States three years ago in Tokyo. She is successful, especially considering that in her early 20s, a series of injuries and surgeries stole at least two prime years of her career.

She just needs to win a Slam.

Pegula knows it, but if you ask her what it’ll take, she won’t probe nearly as deep as she will on questions about motherhood, equity and human rights.

“What are you doing to get past (the quarterfinals) and reach the semis and the final?” one reporter asked. “How are you feeling as you’re trying to get as deep as you can in your home slam?”

“Yeah,” Pegula said. “I just need to win a quarterfinal.” She smiled; several people in the room of four dozen reporters laughed. “That would help me get past the quarterfinal stage, to the semifinals.”

The clock is ticking

A half-dozen years.

Pegula doesn’t get too specific about it, and given her own history with knee, leg and hip injuries, she knows it’s impossible to reliably plan the tenure of an athlete. But in casual conversation, with her 30th birthday coming in February, she refers to having a half-dozen years – give or take – left in her tennis career. That finite time frame, coupled with the high ranking she has held for most of the past two years, has her pursuing marketing deals and business opportunities.

“Not that I’m going to stop playing next year,” Pegula told The News, “but if I only have, let’s say five years, six years left, I want to maximize this point in my career the most.”

Though she comes from a billionaire family, Pegula runs her tennis career as a separate, standalone business. She’s earned $3.8 million this year, and $10.2 million over the course of her career and keeps her support team lean. Her traveling camp typically consists of her coach, David Witt, and a physiotherapist she shares with a player on the men’s tennis circuit. She deals in place with Adidas for gear and Yonex for racquets, as well as the luxury watch brand De Bethune, the jewelry company Gorjana and Ready Nutrition. She has U.S. Open partnerships in place with Grey Goose vodka and IBM, promoting the tech company’s AI-powered technology that generates commentary and analysis on the U.S. Open website and app.

Pegula also owns a skincare company, Ready 24, and runs a nonprofit, A Lending Paw, with her husband, Taylor Gahagen. She highlighted her nonprofit’s mission of supporting the training of service dogs during U.S. Open’s fan week, which precedes the start of a tournament. For three days, Pegula was accompanied to most of her appearances by Ace, a rescue dog who is training to become a service animal for a veteran who has PTSD, and for several months she has been followed by a camera crew from the Netflix show “Break Point,” which trailed her during a visit to a recent Bills practice.

“Jess has firmly established herself at the top of women’s tennis,” said her agent, Chris McCormach, who began working with Pegula in the past year. “Being the top-ranked American player this season has certainly brought about increased interest from sponsors, especially in the lead up to her home slam.”

Questions about the future

Pegula’s greatest success has come during a time frame that has been personally challenging. In June 2022, her mother Kim experienced a cardiac arrest that caused brain damage from which she is still recovering. The Pegula family kept the specifics of Kim’s situation private for several months, and in a Buffalo News profile last year, Jessica acknowledged that tennis was a “therapeutic” outlet.

During an interview for that story, her coach David Witt said, “Tennis is like her outlet. Whatever is going on off the court … she is very, very strong mentally, and I think that’s a big, big part of why she’s doing so well.”

In a February essay published on The Players’ Tribune website, Jessica revealed the details of Kim’s health situation and reflected on Kim’s work as president of both the Bills and the Sabres.

“My mom always wanted me to be involved, she wanted me to learn and eventually do what she was doing,” Jessica wrote. “She always told me to wait until after tennis was done.”

Terry Pegula recently assumed the presidency of both the Bills and the Sabres, and whether Jessica will take on a future leadership role with her family’s teams after her tennis career wraps is an open question. Reflecting on that point at the U.S. Open, she said, “I don’t know. I feel like I find myself definitely drawn to being in sports, whether that’s in tennis or in something my family does.”

She ticked off a short list of possibilities, from broadcasting to charity work and “helping others, getting kids involved in sports.”

As a kid, Jessica’s dream was to become the first female general manager of a hockey team. “I always loved sports,” she said, but offers a “we’ll see” when asked if she would actually follow her mother’s path as a leader in the family’s sports teams, which includes five franchises: the Bills and Sabres, plus lacrosse’s Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks, and the Sabres’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

“There are so many different elements to the teams,” Pegula said. “It’s a lot of moving parts. I don’t even know where I would begin with that. But that’s definitely something that’s in the back of my mind.

“Maybe I’ll have a better idea in five years.”