Jessica Pegula to lead tennis clinic at Houghton College

Jessica Pegula, a Buffalo native and the No. 25-ranked women’s professional tennis player, will be the featured instructor at the Houghton College Tennis Clinic on Sept. 13.

The format will include instructional sessions led by Pegula, Houghton tennis coach Zach Shilvock and current Houghton players, followed by a presentation, advice and a question-and-answer session with Pegula, who advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a win on Thursday. The day will conclude with an exhibition match between Pegula and Shilvock and an opportunity for some clinic participants to hit against Pegula.

Pegula, 27, reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year and made the third round of the French Open. She began the season with a win over then No. 2-ranked Naomi Osaka and represented the United States in singles and doubles at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Pegula is the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula. Her mother, Kim, is a graduate of Houghton College.

Registration is open for the event, which is for youths in fourth through 12th grades. The clinic will run from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Houghton’s outdoor courts and on the six courts in the Kerr-Pegula Field House.