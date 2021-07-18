Jessica Pegula takes Western New York roots East as she heads to Tokyo Olympics

The Olympics are the latest chance for her to continue to carve a separate identity on the world stage as her game continues to blossom.

Jessica Pegula's run at French Open ends to fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin The No. 28-seeded Pegula rallied from a 0-3 start to win the first set, but Kenin began stepping into the court to take charge of rallies, especially with a backhand that produced two dozen winners

Surging in the rankings

For as long a Pegula has played tennis, only recently did she realize she had a shot at playing for Team USA in the Olympics.

She was so focused on moving up the professional ranks of the sport, which would culminate in playing on the WTA circuit.

Most tennis players, in general, aren’t recognized by their success in the Olympics. They’re recognized by their success at the world’s top levels.

“It’s something I wasn’t really thinking of, until last year, when it got postponed,” Pegula said. “I knew I had a chance, and it came on kind of quick, but now I am really excited. Now, I can always say, ‘I’m an Olympian.’ ”

Pegula, who turned 27 in February, is No. 27 in the world in the WTA women's singles rankings and has been as high as No. 25. She ended 2020 at No. 62. This year, she was seeded for the first time in a Grand Slam tournament, as No. 28 in the French Open. The surge in the rankings opened the door for her to be an Olympian.