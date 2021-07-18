Jessica Pegula takes Western New York roots East as she heads to Tokyo Olympics

This is the first in a series of stories featuring Western New Yorkers scheduled to take part in the Olympics in Tokyo.
Tennis has taken Jessica Pegula all over the world, and no matter where she is, she always stumbles upon someone from Buffalo or Western New York, or somehow crosses paths with a Bills fan or a Sabres fan.
“They’re everywhere, and I think that’s really cool,” Pegula said. “I get to see that, and I am always surprised by it. I’ll be at a tournament and I’ll hear, ‘Go Bills!’ or ‘Go Sabres!’ It’s kind of funny they’re always there.”
Her next destination is Tokyo as one of six women's tennis players to represent the United States in the Olympics, the latest sign of her ascent into the upper tier of her sport over the last seven months.
Even though Japan's Covid-19 restrictions will severely limit the number of people inside the Olympic facilities, and protocols will limit the athletes to the Olympic Village and training and competition venues, she expects to cross paths with a Western New Yorker – or at least a Bills or Sabres fan. The opening ceremonies are Friday.
The Buffalo native and daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula was among the four players chosen for women's singles.
“Buffalo can be such a small town, and it’s kind of cool that I get to carry that with me when I’m playing in different countries and all these international places,” Pegula said. “I’m glad I can bring it back to Buffalo, and maybe get some more people interested in tennis, too.”
An example of how the devotion of Bills fans has merged into Pegula's tennis career: The Bills Backers Club of Italy has about 40 members in the entire country. When one member decided to travel to Paris during the French Open, his first stop at Roland Garros was on an external court, Court 11, because he wanted to see Pegula play in person. He was able to get a socially distanced photo and he brought a Bills hat for her to sign, although Covid-19 protocols prevented autographs.
"The match was on a smaller court and I did ask her for a picture," Alessio Dascenzo wrote in a email to The News after posting the photo on the club's Twitter feed. "She was super kind. Before she left she said thanks for cheering! ... I’m Italian and I started following the Bills in 1987. Like all the other Buffalo Bills Backers Italy, we are so much in love for our Bills. ... Go Jess and Go Bills!"
"Go Bills" is the expected greeting among Bills fans everywhere, but it's a little different when your parents own the team.
While the Pegula name is most closely associated in the minds of Western New Yorkers with Terry and Kim Pegula, who own the Bills and Sabres, Jessica's Buffalo roots extend beyond much deeper than her family's purchases of the teams in the last decade.
Yes, Jessica Pegula was born in Buffalo, at Mercy Hospital. She began playing tennis at age 7 and then moved to South Carolina to find top-tier coaching and eventually moved to her current home base of Boca Raton, Fla.
The Olympics are the latest chance for her to continue to carve a separate identity on the world stage as her game continues to blossom.
The No. 28-seeded Pegula rallied from a 0-3 start to win the first set, but Kenin began stepping into the court to take charge of rallies, especially with a backhand that produced two dozen winners
Surging in the rankings
For as long a Pegula has played tennis, only recently did she realize she had a shot at playing for Team USA in the Olympics.
She was so focused on moving up the professional ranks of the sport, which would culminate in playing on the WTA circuit.
Most tennis players, in general, aren’t recognized by their success in the Olympics. They’re recognized by their success at the world’s top levels.
“It’s something I wasn’t really thinking of, until last year, when it got postponed,” Pegula said. “I knew I had a chance, and it came on kind of quick, but now I am really excited. Now, I can always say, ‘I’m an Olympian.’ ”
Pegula, who turned 27 in February, is No. 27 in the world in the WTA women's singles rankings and has been as high as No. 25. She ended 2020 at No. 62. This year, she was seeded for the first time in a Grand Slam tournament, as No. 28 in the French Open. The surge in the rankings opened the door for her to be an Olympian.
“This is an incredible opportunity,” Pegula said. “I think it’s something I’ve definitely earned my way this year, considering it was postponed, but I think this is going to be an incredible experience, that I may not get the chance to do again. I’m really excited that this year has been really good for me, but it worked out with the Olympics and that I’m getting a chance to play.
“With American tennis being so tough, it’s really hard to play in the Olympics, with all the Americans, and with Serena and Venus Williams being at the top, for so long, for me, it’s extra special that I kind of got to earn my spot on this team.”
Pegula, Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske will represent the U.S. in singles competition, which begins July 24. Pegula will team with Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Gauff with Nicole Melichar in doubles, which begins July 25. Competition concludes Aug. 1.
After the Olympics, Pegula will head to the Citi Open in the Washington, D.C., area to defend the title she won in 2019, her first singles championship on the WTA tour, as preparations begin for the U.S. Open.
Pegula, who turns 27 this month, has embraced her Buffalo roots and family legacy in ways she generally shied away from growing up.
Getting the call for Tokyo
Support Local Journalism
Pegula and her coaches took a closer look at the WTA rankings in May, as the deadline to qualify the U.S. Olympic team approached. Gauff, Pegula saw, was on a tear and won the Emilia-Romagna Open in May in Italy, which would help cement Gauff’s selection to the Olympic team.
The selection criteria for the Olympic team is based on world rankings, as well as player availability. Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams, the top-ranked American women’s tennis players at the time of the deadline, declined Olympic spots.
Players eligible for consideration were told well before the selection date that they would travel alone to Japan – without coaches, personal trainers or even family members.
“I knew that was going to be a big factor, especially for Serena,” Pegula said. “She likes to be with her daughter and her family, and she probably wants to bring them along, for the experience.”
No decisions were made about the Olympic contingent until after the French Open, and Pegula was in Berlin, Germany, when Kathy Rinaldi, the Olympic women’s tennis coach, called to let her know she’d join the United States team in Tokyo.
“I’m pretty low key, but it was definitely something that was really cool, something that was building up the last few weeks, too, just with trying to figure out who would get that spot, not knowing if Serena was going to say yes or no, so the build-up was definitely tense,” Pegula said. “You don’t know until you get the call.
"In tennis, things like that don’t happen, where you find out you make the team. It’s not common. It was different and something I will always remember.”
Tennis, Pegula acknowledged, is a very solitary sport on the WTA tour. She likened the opportunity to play in the Olympics to her experience in the Billie Jean King Cup team tournament, previously known as the Fed Cup. Representing the United States in 2019 in San Antonio, Pegula got a taste of the camaraderie – and maybe some of the awkward ribbing – that comes with being on a team.
“I think she was a little bit annoyed with me last night because I was playing 21 Questions about her life,” Sloane Stephens joked to reporters.
But, Stephens added, “Fed Cup weeks are great weeks to get to know people you don't spend a lot of time with.”
Stephens also gave Pegula some marketing help, mentioning Pegula’s line of skin-care products.
“What's it called?” Stephens asked Pegula.
“Ready 24, online,” Pegula answered.
“Buy it online, Ready 24,” Stephens said, giving an assist to her teammate.
'It's different for everyone'
The strength of Pegula’s game began to crystallize at the Australian Open in February. She entered the tournament ranked No. 61 in the world, and reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne. She reached the round of 32 at the French Open in May, after she reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. Earlier in the Italian Open, she defeated Naomi Osaka, then the No. 2 player in the world, in a second-round match in Rome.
The fact that she is healthy now has helped Pegula’s cause, in the mere fact that it allowed her to play more matches after ankle, knee and hip surgeries had slowed the earlier part of her career. That, in turn, helped hone her in-match skills.
“She's always been one of the best ball strikers on the tour, but now she's been able to improve her movement and her defense, and that just gives a player like her more margin,” Martin Blackman, the United States Tennis Association’s general manager of player development, told ESPN.com in February, during the Australian Open. "Every match she's played, she's gotten more and more confident, and knowing what she's been through with injuries, you can see she's enjoying herself and savoring the moment."
It wasn’t just the wins and losses that helped Pegula rise in the rankings and make the Olympic team.
Multiple elements, Pegula said, make up a consistent run in tennis, whether it’s staying healthy or capitalizing on particular draws in events. After she underwent hip surgery in 2017 that required her to sit out for more than a year and a half, Pegula broke into the WTA top 100 rankings in 2019, and as she's progressed in tennis she has gained the understanding of what it takes to maintain consistency, something that comes with experience, and from watching other successful tennis players.
“I’ve been able to manage the highs and lows really well throughout every match and every tournament, even if there’s a bad loss, or a match I should have won, or even through the wins, where you’re not playing well,” Pegula said. “I think I’ve just been able to manage that so much better, which, to me, is the difference between the really top players and maybe the other players. Finding that consistency, even on really bad days.”
That competitive comprehension also came after Pegula assembled and augmented what would create a stronger environment for her to thrive. She found a trainer she trusted, particularly with injury treatment. She works with a skills coach to focus on what she calls “staying in the present, staying focused, keeping your mind as clear as possible.”
But understanding the makeup and value of consistency isn’t a one-size-fits all approach.
“It’s different for everyone,” Pegula said. “You see girls like Coco Gauff, who seem to figure that out when they’re pretty young. You see girls like me, who may figure that out after a lot of injuries. There’s so many examples of people, kind of figuring out what works for them, but that is what’s really important, that you figure out what works for you, and as long as you are making those decisions and making those for yourself, it starts to correlate on the court.”