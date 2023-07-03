Jessica Pegula survived a scare from fellow American Lauren Davis in the first round of Wimbledon, coming from a breakdown in the third set to win 6-2, 6-7(8), 6-3.

The match lasted 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Pegula, the fourth seed, has not lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam tournament since losing to Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros 2020.

Pegula missed three match points in the second-set tiebreaker, but recovered in the third set, breaking the 46th-ranked Davis to take a 5-3 lead and serving out for the win.

"I think what kind of snapped me out of it was that I was down 30-0, I challenged, and the ball looked like it was significantly out, where the umpire overruled it, it was in," Pegula told reporters. "I got kind of pissed. For me being pissed is not that bad, but it got me a little bit like, 'OK, I need to get it together right now. I just got broken. It's 30-0.

"I was able to break that game, hold, take control of the match. I don't know, I was able to find a little moment there where I was able to get myself going a little bit just for the fact that I was a little annoyed with that point, that circumstance."

Next up for Pegula will be Cristina Bucsa, who saved four consecutive match points in the third-set match tiebreak to defeat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9).