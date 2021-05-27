 Skip to main content
Jessica Pegula seeded for first time in tennis Grand Slam event at French Open
Jessica Pegula seeded for first time in tennis Grand Slam event at French Open

  • Updated
  • 0
Jessica Pegula

United States' Jessica Pegula celebrates after defeating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.

 Associated Press

Jessica Pegula’s breakout year continues as she was seeded in singles for the first time at a Grand Slam tournament at No. 28 in the French Open.

Pegula will be playing singles at Roland Garros for the third consecutive year and aiming for her first singles win when she faces Lin Zhu of China. Pegula reached the fourth round last year in doubles at the French.

Pegula, who was born in Buffalo and the daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, is in the top 30 in the WTA rankings for the first time in her career on the heels of an appearance in the Australian Open quarterfinals and upset world No. 2 Naomi Osaka in the second round of the Italian Open.

A strong performance in Paris could help her earn a place on the U.S. Olympic team in the Tokyo Summer Games. The four Olympic spots are determined by the WTA rankings after the French Open. Sofia Kenin, Serena Williams and Jennifer Brady seem locks for the U.S. team and Pegula would likely need to unseat Alison Riske and Madison Keys to be selected.

