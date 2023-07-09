Jessica Pegula is on to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the first time, becoming only the fifth American to reach the quarters at all four majors in the past quarter-century.

Pegula beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday at the All-England Club and is now 6-0 in the fourth round of Grand Slam tournaments in the last three years.

She joins Venus and Serena Williams, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens on the list of Americans to reach the quarters in all four Grand Slam events.

Pegula, the fourth seed, now aims to reach the semifinals at a major for the first time in her career when she takes on Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday. The two have never played.

In beating Tsurenko, who is ranked No. 60, Pegula moved to 20-2 in her last 22 matches against players ranked outside the top 50.

She also won her 33rd match of the year, which is fourth on the WTA Tour.

Pegula won 11 of the first 13 games. Tsurenko closed to 5-3 in the second set, but Pegula answered, sheepishly winning match point on a replay review.

it's confirmed 👀@JPegula secures her place in the quarterfinals at #Wimbledon for the first time in her career!pic.twitter.com/Drmpp3bKbb — wta (@WTA) July 9, 2023