Jessica Pegula, ranked No. 3, wears No. 3 patch in tribute to Damar Hamlin at Australian Open

  • Updated
  • 0
Australian Open Tennis

Jessica Pegula is wearing a "3" patch in honor of Bills injures safety Damar Hamlin at the Australian Open.

 Dita Alangkara
Jessica Pegula is ranked No. 3 in the world in women's tennis and is the No. 3 seed at the Australian Open, but the "3" patch on the waistband of her skirt is not for either of those things. 

Instead, Pegula is paying tribute to injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin. 

Pegula's parents, Terry and Kim, own the Bills and Sabres, and Jessica was born in Buffalo. 

She noted the "3" patch in a tweet following her 6-0, 6-1 victory against Romania's Jacqueline Cristian in the first round.  

Pegula is aiming to make a third consecutive Australian Open quarterfinals. 

“I definitely think I have just kind of been a little bit under the radar, but I don't mind that,” Pegula told reporters. “I think that fits me and my personality as well.” 

Pegula will play Aliaksandra Sasnovich from Belarus in the second round.

