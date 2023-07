Pegula opened the first set with a 4-0 lead as Cocciaretto, the 43rd-ranked unseeded player, needed a medical timeout in the second game for a foot issue.

Cocciaretto had gotten to 4-2 but was unable to convert two break points in the next game.

Pegula won the last seven games of the match and next faces Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine on Sunday. Tsurenko need 3 hours, 39 minutes to dispatch Romania's Ana Bodgan, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (18). The third set has the longest women's tiebreaker in grand slam history.