Jessica Pegula gets first chance at Grand Slam tournament title at French Open in doubles

France Tennis French Open

Jessica Pegula of the U.S. returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their quarterfinal match of the French Open.

 Jean-Francois Badias/Associated Press
Buffalo-born Jessica Pegula has a chance to win her first Grand Slam tennis tournament.

Pegula and Coco Gauff, appearing in their first Grand Slam tournament as a team, advanced to the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6 (4) in an all-American semifinal Friday.

Pegula and Gauff, the No. 8 seed, will face 2016 champions Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic for the title Sunday. Pegula will be making her first finals appearance in any discipline Sunday at Roland Garros.

Garcia and Mladenovic beat No. 14 seed Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, in the semifinals. While Garcia and Mladenovic are previous French Open winners, this is only their fourth tournament together since February 2017. That includes the Tokyo Olympics for France last summer.

Gauff, 18, meets top-ranked Iga Swiatek on Saturday for the singles championship.

“How old is she? 18, 19? It's just ridiculous,” Pegula told reporters this week in Paris. "I feel like she's been 18 for like five years. I'm like, ‘Coco, you're like a veteran’.

“She has so much time, so I hope she doesn't get too stressed out about that either, because I'm sure she will have many more chances.”

Pegula, 26, lost to Swiatek in the singles quarterfinal. By reaching the quarterfinals, Pegula improved her world singles ranking to No. 11.

Gauff and Caty McNally were the runners-up in women’s doubles at last year’s U.S. Open.

Barbora Krejcikova won the singles and doubles titles at the 2021 French Open, the first time a woman claimed both in the same year at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000.

