Jessica Pegula, the world's third-ranked tennis player, fought off two match points as part of an epic comeback to defeat Anastasia Potapova, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), in the Miami Open quarterfinals.

The match went 2 hours, 38 minutes and ended at 1:26 a.m. ET Wednesday, after a rain delay.

“I really don’t know how I won,” Pegula said on-court afterward, according to the Tennis Channel. “She’s playing fearless, she’s going to be a top player. In my mind, she already is.”

The two had met at Indian Wells in the previous tournament with Pegula rallying from a set down and trailing by a break in the third set before she rallied to win the final set, 7-5.

BACK FROM THE BRINK 🔄An OUTSTANDING comeback performance from @JLPegula , defeating Potapova 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) in two hours and 36 minutes!!!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/TlTUPAjpZH — wta (@WTA) March 29, 2023

Potapova, ranked 27th, led 5-4, 40-15 in the third set before Pegula won the next two points to force deuce and then won the game.

“That was just absolutely a gutsy battle from both of us. A lot of respect,” Pegula said.

Pegula had an astonished look on her face as she dropped her racquet and headed to the net.

She plays Indian Wells champion Elena Rybakina in the semifinals Thursday. Pegula has now reached at least the semifinals in six of the last nine WTA 1000 events.

“I just competed tonight. I didn’t feel like I was playing my best," she said. "The balls were heavy, it’s so humid. I’m absolutely drenched. I was exhausted at the start of the third. I just had to find a way. It was just competing at the end.”

POV it’s 2am you just won 7-6 in the 3rd and your arm is cramping trying to brush through your hair pic.twitter.com/GTV615DlA8 — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) March 29, 2023