Jessica Pegula embraces Bills, Sabres, family as tennis pro surges at Australian Open

Pegula rallies to reach Auckland final, will face Serena Jessica Pegula reached the championship match of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand with a emphatic comeback over fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0. It was the second straight match where she shut out her opponent in a set. The 25-year-old Pegula, ranked No. 82 in the world, will be going for her second WTA tournament

Jessica Pegula’s career has been interrupted by several injuries, which required ankle, knee and hip surgeries. The hip surgery was the most difficult, she said. It sidelined her for about a year and a half between 2017-19, during which she launched a skin care line called “Ready 24.” She wears the brand’s logo on her shirt during competition.

Jessica and her sister Kelly also own a health-focused cafe, The Healthy Scratch, at The Shops at LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo General Medical Center and Roswell Park and at Revolution Buffalo. She and her fiance founded “A Lending Paw,” a charity that connects people with rescued and trained service animals.

“I think people still think I am young,” Pegula said. “I’m like, I’m not that young. I turn 27 later this month. ‘You're the young American,’ but I'm not that young anymore. I think because I was out at such pivotal times when I was younger throughout my career, I do feel like I missed out, and these are all new experiences. Maybe I would have gotten there sooner. I think it’s just the journey, trying to get by, I guess.”

Pegula returned to action in 2019, cracked the Top 100 world rankings and won the 2019 Citi Open, her first Women's Tennis Association Tour title, in Washington, D.C., a triumph she called a pivotal moment in her career.