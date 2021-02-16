Jessica Pegula embraces Bills, Sabres, family as tennis pro surges at Australian Open

Buffalo native Jessica Pegula playfully corrected Adam Schefter on social media early Monday morning after the ESPN NFL reporter tweeted about the “daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula” advancing to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.
“*American Jessica Pegula WTA tour/professional tennis player,” she wrote, adding a winking smiley face emoji to her retweet.
In reality, Pegula, who turns 27 this month, has embraced her Buffalo roots and family legacy in ways she generally shied away from growing up. The 61st-ranked Pegula signed “Go Bills” and “Go Sabres” on a TV camera lens after her third-round victory.
And after upsetting No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in Rod Laver Arena on Monday for her first career victory against a top 10-ranked player and first career appearance in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament, she credited a shift in her mentality – and inspiration from watching Bills quarterback Josh Allen – among the driving forces that have allowed her to reach new heights in her career.
“It’s been pretty cool to see what Josh has been able to do,” Pegula said during an Australian Open press conference. “Obviously, the team got better around him, but I will say even last year when he wasn’t playing that well, I was like, ‘I like this kid.’ I loved his competitive spirit. He was a gamer. He just wanted to win, and that’s something you love to see, so it’s definitely something I think I tried to take into my game a little bit, even watching the team, getting that grit, that like competitive attitude.
“Having that mindset is, in tennis, it’s like 90% sometimes, of the matches. So I think it’s been really cool to watch them and kind of channel that energy into how I’ve been doing.”
Pegula will face fellow American and No. 22-seeded Jennifer Brady late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning for the right to advance to the semifinals against the winner between world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia and No. 25-seeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.
Pegula was born and raised in Buffalo and began playing tennis at age 7 after attending Division I college matches involving her older sister, Laura, at the University of Pittsburgh. Her parents sought world-class coaching for their tennis prodigy daughter, which is how the family ended up living in Boca Raton, Fla., after time in Pennsylvania and South Carolina. She finished high school through online classes to work around her tennis schedule.
Kim and Terry are watching the tournament from home and declining all interview requests about Jessica for now, according to a Pegula Sports & Entertainment spokesperson. But Kim named Jessica her “favorite athlete” during the Bills’ final team-produced podcast of the season, which followed her daughter’s first-round victory.
“I’ve told many people this, but she was kind of our first sports team,” Kim Pegula said. “A team of one, but she was our first. The whole process of her growing up and her training as an athlete and going actually to play professionally, it taught me a lot. She stuck with it.”
Jessica Pegula’s career has been interrupted by several injuries, which required ankle, knee and hip surgeries. The hip surgery was the most difficult, she said. It sidelined her for about a year and a half between 2017-19, during which she launched a skin care line called “Ready 24.” She wears the brand’s logo on her shirt during competition.
Jessica and her sister Kelly also own a health-focused cafe, The Healthy Scratch, at The Shops at LECOM Harborcenter, Buffalo General Medical Center and Roswell Park and at Revolution Buffalo. She and her fiance founded “A Lending Paw,” a charity that connects people with rescued and trained service animals.
“I think people still think I am young,” Pegula said. “I’m like, I’m not that young. I turn 27 later this month. ‘You're the young American,’ but I'm not that young anymore. I think because I was out at such pivotal times when I was younger throughout my career, I do feel like I missed out, and these are all new experiences. Maybe I would have gotten there sooner. I think it’s just the journey, trying to get by, I guess.”
Pegula returned to action in 2019, cracked the Top 100 world rankings and won the 2019 Citi Open, her first Women's Tennis Association Tour title, in Washington, D.C., a triumph she called a pivotal moment in her career.
“Winning D.C. was huge,” Pegula said. “It was my first pro title ever, like Challenger Tour, WTA tour, I’ve lost a lot of finals, so it was one of those tournaments where I wasn’t really playing amazing, won some tough matches and then played lights out in the final. … I was kind of waiting for that to happen, like to have that moment where I could play free in a final, so that was really, really big for me. And I think I’m playing a lot better now, but I think I took a lot of confidence from just competing and fighting my way through that tournament and it definitely gave me a lot of confidence going forward.”
Pegula reached the third round at a major for the first time at the U.S. Open in September, then reached the doubles quarterfinals at Wimbledon. But she’s never been on a tear quite like this.
Pegula, who also competes as a member of the Orlando Storm in World Team Tennis, lost just 13 games through the first three rounds of the Australian Open, dispatching two-time tournament champion and 12th-seeded Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-4; Samantha Stosur 6-0, 6-1; and Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-1 to set up the showdown with Svitolina, which catapulted her into the quarterfinals.
Kelly Pegula retweeted video of her sister pumping both arms in celebration of the victory, adding “in my usual fashion, i cried,” and a laughing/crying emoji.
Jessica Pegula, in what has become a personal tradition, tagged a TV camera lens, writing “Hi Mom. Hi Dad.”
She explained her recent public shoutouts to the Bills, Sabres and her family.
“More when I was younger, it was more like I wanted to make a name for myself, and then I realized as I got older, ‘OK, I should kind of embrace the whole family aspect of it instead,’ ” Pegula said. “I actually think I shifted my mindset where it was more like, ‘OK, I want to differentiate myself, I want to be different, I want to break away,’ but then I think it was almost hurting me in a way, because it wasn’t going to go away.
“I think I learned to embrace that and kind of have fun with it. I actually think that’s helped kind of shifting that mindset. But obviously I still do like to keep things separate at times. Tennis is my thing. It’s my job. It’s my career and it’s very separate. My parents don’t really have any say right now in anything I do on the court. So it is in that way very separate, but at the same time I’ve embraced the whole aspect of my family.”