Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff capture National Bank Open doubles title

Jessica Pegula won her second WTA tournament doubles title in nine days and her fourth of the year as she and partner Coco Gauff downed Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6–4, 6–7 (5–7), 10–5 in the National Bank Open final Sunday in Toronto.

The Buffalo-born Pegula won the women’s doubles title last weekend at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., with Erin Routliffe. Gauff was entered in the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose.

With the victory, Gauff will move into the No. 1 spot in the WTA doubles rankings when they are released Monday. Pegula, who was ranked a career-high No. 12 in doubles entering the tournament, should crack the top 10. She entered the event ranked No. 7 in singles and reached the semifinals before being eliminated Saturday by eventual champ Simona Halep. who defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to win the title.

It was the second tournament victory for Pegula and Gauff as they also won the WTA event in February in Qatar, but things came together at the French Open when they fought their way to the finals as the eighth seed. They lost in three sets to Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic, the 2016 French Open champions who reunited and entered as a wild card.

In January, Pegula teamed with Asia Muhammad to win the Melbourne Summer Set 1, a tune-up event for the Australian Open, for her first career doubles title on the tour.