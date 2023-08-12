Jessica Pegula beat the the top-ranked player in the world and "Cotton Eye Joe" on Saturday to advance to the final at the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal with a 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4 upset of Iga Swiatek.

Pegula rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the third set to complete the 2-hour, 30-minute victory.

Pegula, the daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Kim and Terry Pegula, had served for the match at 6-2, 5-4 in the second set, and led 4-2 in the tiebreak when "Cotton Eye Joe" was accidentally played over the sound system in the middle of a point. Swiatek won that point and then next four to win the tiebreaker 7-4.

Amid the confusion, the chair umpire said, "Pegula, 4-3. Sound system thank you."

Yo DJ what are we doing 🤨😂Cotton Eye Joe was played MID-POINT! #OBN23 pic.twitter.com/bfD1uFfquR — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 12, 2023

Pegula, ranked No. 4 in the world, is in the final of a WTA 1000 event for the third time in her career and she will look to be the first American to win the WTA 1000 event in Canada since Serena Williams in 2013.

Pegula lost four times to Swiatek in 2022, including in the U.S. Open semifinal, but is 2-1 against her this year. The win came in the United Cup in January.

After her loss at the U.S. Open last summer, Pegula opened a beer in the postgame news conference and joked, "It does help ease the loss."