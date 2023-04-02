Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff team win Miami Open doubles title

"This tournament is one of those tournaments that you grow up watching, and I think it feels even more special than some of the other 1000s we won," Gauff said. "Doing it in front of our family, it means a lot."

"I'm glad that we were able to have that result, especially, you know, I think our quarters, final match, we weren't looking like we were going to be in this position but we hung in there. Today honestly I don't think we could have played a better match."