Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff team win Miami Open doubles title

Buffalo-born Jessica Pegula and partner Coco Gauff finished their quarterfinal match at the Miami Open and won their semifinal Saturday, so they made Sunday a shorter day.
The two Americans beat Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend, 7-6(6), 6-2, becoming the first American duo to win the tournament since Mary Joe Fernandez and Zina Garrison in 1991.
It is the second championship of the season for Pegula and Gauff, who also successfully defending their championship at Doha in February.
"I think we were all serving very well and serving and hitting our spots," Pegula told reporters. "It just makes it tough playing two lefties. We have played a couple of lefties the last few matches, but still, it doesn't make it any easier seeing the ball come at you differently, especially both of them. It makes it very hard.
"We knew that was going to be tricky going in, and I think we were able to adjust a little bit just in time to kind of turn that match around, but I think once we started putting more returns in the court, we started pressuring them a lot more."
Feeling the love in the 305 ☀️@CocoGauff and @JLPegula move past Townsend/Fernandez for the doubles title!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/NuYLLLLPU1— wta (@WTA) April 2, 2023
On Saturday, Pegula and Gauff finished their match against sixth-seeded Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter 6-7(4), 7-5, (10-2), and beat eighth-seeded Nicole Melichar Martinez and Ellen Perez 7-6(5), 7-6(1) to advance to the final.
"This tournament is one of those tournaments that you grow up watching, and I think it feels even more special than some of the other 1000s we won," Gauff said. "Doing it in front of our family, it means a lot."
"I'm glad that we were able to have that result, especially, you know, I think our quarters, final match, we weren't looking like we were going to be in this position but we hung in there. Today honestly I don't think we could have played a better match."