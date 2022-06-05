Jessica Pegula and Coca Gauff fall in three sets in French Open women's doubles final

France’s Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic have earned their second women’s doubles championship at Roland Garros as a team with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over the American pairing of singles runner-up Coco Gauff and Buffalo-born Jessica Pegula.

Sunday’s final came a day after the 18-year-old Gauff lost to Iga Swiatek in the singles title match.

Garcia and Mladenovic also won the French Open together in 2016. Mladenovic now owns six Grand Slam women’s doubles trophies in all, including four that she won with Timea Babos as her partner.

Gauff and Pegula were appearing in a major doubles event together for the first time. Pegula was making her first finals appearance in any discipline at a Grand Slam tournament.

The match took 1 hour and 44 minutes. Garcia and Mladenovic came back from a set down in half of their matches during this tournament, including in both the semifinals and final.

Garcia and Mladenovic were 0-for-6 on break points in the first set, but went 5-for-6 in the last two sets combined to help fuel their coomeback.