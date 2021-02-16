Jessica Pegula after Australian Open run: 'I know I can do this'

Pegula said, given the tiny differences among the top players, the challenge is "playing the moments better and having the confidence moment to moment when there are so many ups and downs, and how to put those together as best as you can."

She said she is getting better at "managing the present."

"The big takeaway is I think I've proved that I have the level to play with the top players now, which I think is such a stepping stone," Pegula said. "It’s not that I haven’t had bigger wins before this, but just the consistency that I was able to put together (here). … I think I’m proved that I’m sustaining that level pretty well and I think that’s something that I think I have to take moving forward."

Her success at the Open followed an impressive performance at the Yara Valley Classic, an Aussie Open warmup tournament. She won two matches and won the first set from No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin, ranked No. 4 in the world, before falling in the second set, 7-5 and then 6-2 in the third.

Like in the match against Kenin, she struggled a bit with her serve in the second set against Brady. For the match, Pegula won 56% of her points on her first serve.