Jessica Pegula after Australian Open run: 'I know I can do this'

Jessica Pegula has emerged from the Australian Open with key lines added to her tennis resume: First appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal and first victory against a player ranked in the top 10.
But more importantly, the confidence Pegula shows off the court has translated into the way she plays.
"I’ve always seen myself as pretty confident, not in an arrogant way," she said after losing to No. 22 seed Jennifer Brady, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, on Tuesday night. "I was always pretty sure of myself off the court ... I’ve let myself be more myself and take that to the court. Before I didn’t really know how to act -- if I should be fiery, if I should be quiet, if I should be emotional. It’s hard to find that identity on the court.
"Off the court, I just kind of be myself and not worry about anything else. It sounds kinda corny. I know that I put in the work, and the confidence just shifted into matches. Obviously, you have to execute and do it to give yourself the real confidence. I put my head down to know that my time was coming. It has kinda come together the last two weeks. Now I know I can do this and it feels good."
Pegula, a Buffalo native who is the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, lost just 13 games through the first three rounds of the Australian Open, dispatching two-time tournament champion and 12th-seeded Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-4; Samantha Stosur 6-0, 6-1; Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-1; and then No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, for Pegula's first win against a top 10 opponent.
Pegula said, given the tiny differences among the top players, the challenge is "playing the moments better and having the confidence moment to moment when there are so many ups and downs, and how to put those together as best as you can."
She said she is getting better at "managing the present."
"The big takeaway is I think I've proved that I have the level to play with the top players now, which I think is such a stepping stone," Pegula said. "It’s not that I haven’t had bigger wins before this, but just the consistency that I was able to put together (here). … I think I’m proved that I’m sustaining that level pretty well and I think that’s something that I think I have to take moving forward."
Her success at the Open followed an impressive performance at the Yara Valley Classic, an Aussie Open warmup tournament. She won two matches and won the first set from No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin, ranked No. 4 in the world, before falling in the second set, 7-5 and then 6-2 in the third.
Like in the match against Kenin, she struggled a bit with her serve in the second set against Brady. For the match, Pegula won 56% of her points on her first serve.
"To me, it was definitely the serve," Pegula said. "I don’t think she was playing great the first few games and I was winning a lot of free points. I also think was serving pretty well the first few games. I was putting a lot of pressure on her serve, which is something I don’t think she’s used to. I think I broke back for 3-2, that service game was like the second set to me. I couldn’t win any free points on my first serve was to me the match and it spiraled from there. ... I’m just going to keep working on my serve. I think it let me down. I think my legs on my serve let me down."
Pegula expressed disappointment that fans were not in the stands for her last two matches because of a five-day lockdown. As the underdog, Pegula might have benefitted from the crowds, but Pegula said she had "no complaints" in how the tournament was managed amid the coronavirus and an initial player lockdown after a number of players were on the same airplane from Abu Dhabi to Australia. She was not among those on the plane.
"Unfortunate that I couldn’t have fans the last two rounds, especially today, I think it would have been super fun," she said. "You have to adapt to the situation. Everyone in the world has to do that. No complaints for me."
"It’s so tough with an international sport and having to travel and all the logistics … I think everyone has done a good job communicating (testing and protocols)," she said. "It definitely is stating to wear down a lot of players. It’s stressful with the travel, which is I think the big difference between the NFL and the NHL, where they are kind of in a bubble and can move the bubble around. I think it’s been cool to see the U.S. Open and here put everything in one place, which is ideal for most players. We can’t do that for every tournament. We’re taking it week by week and seeing how it goes."
Proud of you, @JLPegula. ✊ pic.twitter.com/zBRBqEIMQg— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 17, 2021
Brady, a former UCLA star, reached the a major semifinal for the second time in her career. The first was at the U.S. Open in September.
Brady struggled at times and gave her racket an angry toss midway through the second set. Pegula seemed to tire in the third set.
"We’re such really good friends," Brady said in a post-match interview that aired on ESPN. "I’m really happy for her success and I know that we’ll be having a lot more tough battles. Some may go her way, some may go mine. Luckily, today, it went my way."
"In the beginning of the match, I felt the pressure from her," Brady said. "She’s an aggressive player. Once you give a her a short ball, the point’s over, and you’re just running from side to side. I felt I was doing a little too much of that. I thought maybe I needed to change something. Maybe try to play with more spin. It was hotter today, so I think the court was bouncing a lot more, which favored me a little more than her. I was just looking to push her back, more on offense on my own side of the court. I think I played a really good third set there."