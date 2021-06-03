Jessica Pegula advances to third round at French Open

Buffalo's Jessica Pegula advanced to the third round of the French Open with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Tereza Martincova from the Czech Republic.

Pegula, the No. 28 seed and daughter of Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, moves on to face No. 4 seed and fellow American Sofia Kenin, one of the players who is ahead of Pegula in the current standings for selection to the U.S. Olympic team.

Kenin advanced with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over American Hailey Baptiste.

Pegula played from behind early in each set. She evened the first set at 2-2 and then broke Martincova twice to close out a 6-3 victory. In the second, she again got it to 2-2 on her serve before breaking Martincova twice.