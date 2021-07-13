Ivan Lendl headlines Chautauqua tennis clinic

International Tennis Hall of Fame member Ivan Lendl will headline a clinic Aug. 3-4 at the Chautauqua Tennis Center in the institution on Chautauqua Lake.

The three-time U.S. Open champion has joined with the Chautauqua Institution as a first step to expanding the location’s tennis profile, a news release said.

The inaugural Ivan Lendl Tennis Clinic will include instruction by Lendl and five USTA pros, question-and-answer sessions with Lendl, a VIP reception and more. For information, overnight packages, and to register for the Clinic, visit lendl.chq.org.

In addition to his U.S. Opens, Lendl won five other major titles in his career, with three French and two Australian championships.

“I am looking forward to working with Chautauqua to establish a tennis program that can provide a combination of performance, fitness, on- and off-court education, and a love of the game,” Lendl, 61, said in a news release. “Chautauqua provides a great environment for all of that.”

