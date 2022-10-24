From No. 870 to No. 3, Jessica Pegula reaches career high in world tennis rankings

Buffalo's Jessica Pegula has moved to No. 3 in the women's tennis singles world rankings, a career high.

Pegula earned a 6-2, 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the Guadalajara Open Akron final in Mexico City on Sunday in her first WTA 1000-level final. Her previous tournament victory came in Washington at the CitiOpen in 2019.

To reach the final in Mexico City, she beat a string of past champions in Grand Slam events: Elena Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens and Victoria Azarenka.

"I'm glad I was able to work through all the tough conditions earlier in the week and finally getting a big title to my name," Pegula said Sunday. "I'm so happy it was at a 1000 event. All the people I beat, my draw to get here in my opinion was the toughest out of everybody."

After a series of setbacks – knee surgery in 2014, a leg injury in 2016 and hip surgery in 2017 – Pegula was ranked No. 870 in the world.

At height of her tennis career, Jessica Pegula balances big matches, personal challenges Pegula’s career to this point – even as she is finally operating near the top of her sport – has been stacked with challenges. And they are challenges that her family’s resources cannot fix.

In the best year of her career, she has reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals this year to bolster her world ranking. She also reached the finals of the Madrid Open and the semifinals of the Canadian Open and the San Diego Open.

She has 39 WTA 1000 victories in the last two years, the most of any player.

“If you told me five years ago when I couldn’t string two matches together that I would have this stat," Pegula tweeted before the semifinals. "You can always improve, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise."

With Pegula rising to No. 3 and Coco Gauff making her Top 5 debut at No. 4, two Americans are ranked in the top four for first first time since October 2010 when Serena Williams was No. 2 and Venus Williams was No. 4.

Pegula had been ranked fifth before the tournament in Mexico City began.

She now heads to the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, and has won 42 matches this year.

"I'm just super happy to end my year with a title," Pegula said "To be able to do that in the last event of the year, just the reward of going to play the Finals. I'm just excited to end my year on a good note."

Pegula and Gauff also have proved to be a formidable doubles team. Gauff is ranked No. 2 in the world in doubles, and Pegula is No. 3.

They will compete together in doubles at the WTA Finals.