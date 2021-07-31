Former Jills cheerleader Nicole McKee combines love for tennis and family

Nicole McKee cheered with the Buffalo Jills in 1998-99 and 2000-2001. In 2001, she was chosen to represent the team at the Pro Bowl.
She then moved from the sideline to the court, embracing tennis after little initial interest, and the game has allowed her to travel the world and touched every member of her family. She says tennis has given her a “beautiful gift.”
“I’m just beyond blessed and so thankful for the impact the sport of tennis has had on my life and my family’s life,” said McKee, who lives in Lancaster. “I’ve made friendships that have lasted a lifetime, trained with amazing coaches, traveled the world, remained healthy and had fun the whole time.”
Her successes and experiences with tennis exceeded her expectations. At age 26, her friends convinced her to play.
“I really wasn’t excited about playing tennis at first,” she said. “What I remember from high school was chasing tennis balls around.”
Close friend Ami Brown bought McKee a tennis lesson and later some tennis clothes. She finally decided to take the lesson. Her coach was the well-regarded Dave Kocak.
“Kocak was laid back and really was an outstanding teaching tennis pro,” she said. “Because of his outstanding teaching skills, I would play as much as I could.
“As I got better, Kocak convinced me to play on a 2.5 doubles tennis team. I couldn’t wait to play in an actual match. I was rated as a 2.0 tennis player and played my first USTA tennis match against a 2.5 tennis team. We were soundly defeated 6-0, 6-0. To make matters worse, my opponent was in her early 60s and injured.”
Her enthusiasm for the sport continued to rise and she took more lessons and played more frequently. McKee moved from a 3.0 player to a 4.5 player.
“I have been blessed with excellent teaching tennis pros,” she said. “Rob Gregoire is the head tennis pro at Village Glen. He has helped me maintain my strokes and to hit with power. I also have to give credit to Tom LaPenna. He gave me tennis lessons, never gave up on me, taught me great technique and shared his love of the game with me. They also helped my daughter, Jaden, who is ranked in the top 20 in the East in the 16-18 singles division."
Speaking of her daughter, she said the opportunity to play doubles with Jaden and win the MUNY women’s doubles title in 2018 was a “thrill from a mother’s perspective.” In the final, they beat a former University at Buffalo player and a future UB player.
“So glad I can hang with her on the court and be her partner. There’s also an extra pressure to play well. And if you’re not, she will let you know and not always in the nicest way,” McKee said laughing.
“That win is probably the most meaningful for me as a player that we won an open division tournament and my daughter was my partner,” she added.
One of Mckee's most memorable moments was meeting her favorite players Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the 2010 Canadian Open and having a photo taken with them.
“They’re both so humble and kind, yet great champions,” she said.
McKee’s advice to youngsters who want to play tennis is to go out and have fun. Play with passion and work hard. If you follow your dreams, anything is possible. If you miss a shot, don’t get down on yourself. Take a deep breath and continue playing with confidence and move on.
She urged players, regardless of level, to thank their coaches and respect the pros who work with you.
These days, she said she plays twice a week on “a good week,” but as a single mother of three, it’s difficult to find time.
“Mostly my days and time are spent running my kiddos around to their sports, activities and social things,” she said. “The good news is … we have all learned how to play tennis and sometimes ‘family time’ is perfect playing together on the court.”