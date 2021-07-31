Former Jills cheerleader Nicole McKee combines love for tennis and family

“As I got better, Kocak convinced me to play on a 2.5 doubles tennis team. I couldn’t wait to play in an actual match. I was rated as a 2.0 tennis player and played my first USTA tennis match against a 2.5 tennis team. We were soundly defeated 6-0, 6-0. To make matters worse, my opponent was in her early 60s and injured.”

Her enthusiasm for the sport continued to rise and she took more lessons and played more frequently. McKee moved from a 3.0 player to a 4.5 player.

“I have been blessed with excellent teaching tennis pros,” she said. “Rob Gregoire is the head tennis pro at Village Glen. He has helped me maintain my strokes and to hit with power. I also have to give credit to Tom LaPenna. He gave me tennis lessons, never gave up on me, taught me great technique and shared his love of the game with me. They also helped my daughter, Jaden, who is ranked in the top 20 in the East in the 16-18 singles division."

Speaking of her daughter, she said the opportunity to play doubles with Jaden and win the MUNY women’s doubles title in 2018 was a “thrill from a mother’s perspective.” In the final, they beat a former University at Buffalo player and a future UB player.