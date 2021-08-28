Charlie Garfinkel: Todd Miller has done just about everything in 45 years of tennis

In all the years that I have been writing for The Buffalo News, I have never met anyone who has accomplished what Todd Miller has in tennis. He’s had success as a player, teaching pro, club owner and contributor over 45 years.
A 62-year-old East Amherst resident, Miller has a long list of accolades, including selection to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, the University at Buffalo Athletics Hall of Fame and the Section VI Hall of Fame. He has been named New York State Professional of the Year, Eastern Coach of the Year, USTA National Coach, USA High Performance Coach, International Tester of the Year, USTA Eastern Family of the Year, and the pro staff at Miller Tennis Center was awarded as the Professional Tennis Registry’s highest credentialed staff of any club or academy worldwide.
I asked Miller to break down the various phases of his career and his accomplishments.
In the mid-1970s to mid-1980s, Miller was one of the area’s top players.
Miller says, “Playing wise, back in the day, the fact that I was a consistent semifinalist, finalist, and an occasional winner in virtually every open tournament was noteworthy. Winning the 1985 City Open Championship felt great, considering that the tournament contained a very strong field of competitors, with eight players later earning enshrinement into the Buffalo Tennis Hall of Fame. Playing first singles every season for UB, finishing undefeated in my sophomore year and ending my career as the all-time win percentage leader for a first singles player was satisfying.”
In 1980, Miller was named Amherst Hills executive director and head professional, positions he held for 27 years before he and wife Debbie opened the Miller Tennis Center in 2007.
Miller says, “Helping to grow Amherst Hills into an extremely successful club meant the world to me. I’m proud that I introduced and helped cultivate the love of the game to thousands of students. I also look back fondly on the hundreds of kids that earned USTA rankings, received college scholarships and those who captured national titles, earned All-American status and a few that competed professionally.”
In 2005, the Buffalo Tennis Hall of Fame was founded and is housed at Miller Tennis Center, with plaques displayed of the inductees. (Full disclosure: I was part of the inaugural class.)
Miller says, “Establishing the Buffalo Tennis Hall of Fame and serving as president, lead selection committee member and emcee of the induction ceremony dinners has been a privilege and a responsibility I cherish. To assure the legendary players, coaches and contributors places in Buffalo tennis history is preserved and to have our facility be the home of the BTHOF is truly special.”
In 2013, Miller became one of only 51 people worldwide to have ever earned the title of “PTR International Master Professional,” a career lifetime achievement honor reserved for the world’s very best developers and contributors to the sport of tennis.
Others to have achieved the honor include Dennis Van Der Meer, Arthur Ashe and Billie Jean King – all members of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. In 2018, Miller was unanimously elected chairman of the International Master Professionals.
The International Master Professional designation is reserved for the world’s elite talent, developers and those who have made the most outstanding contributions to the world of tennis over their careers, and those who have exhibited the highest degrees of ethics and character.
Among the accomplishments Miller is most proud of is his success as a teacher.
Miller says, “It’s been satisfying to have helped educate and certify so many of our local teaching professionals and coaches and to have mentored the hundreds of staff professionals at Amherst Hills and MTC. So many have continued on to become highly successful collegiate coaches and head professionals/directors at prestigious clubs throughout the country.”
Over the last few years, MTC has received international and national awards, being named Private/Commercial Tennis Facility of the Year in 2018 by the PTR and Racquet Sports Industry Magazine in 2020.
Miller says, “It was a wonderful experience to host and be the tournament director for 10 USTA Pro Circuit events. Debbie, myself, and our entire staff worked tirelessly year after year to assure a world-class experience for the players, officials and most of all, the local tennis community. Nick Sargent, our title sponsor cannot be thanked enough. …