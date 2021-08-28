Charlie Garfinkel: Todd Miller has done just about everything in 45 years of tennis

Others to have achieved the honor include Dennis Van Der Meer, Arthur Ashe and Billie Jean King – all members of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. In 2018, Miller was unanimously elected chairman of the International Master Professionals.

The International Master Professional designation is reserved for the world’s elite talent, developers and those who have made the most outstanding contributions to the world of tennis over their careers, and those who have exhibited the highest degrees of ethics and character.

Among the accomplishments Miller is most proud of is his success as a teacher.

Miller says, “It’s been satisfying to have helped educate and certify so many of our local teaching professionals and coaches and to have mentored the hundreds of staff professionals at Amherst Hills and MTC. So many have continued on to become highly successful collegiate coaches and head professionals/directors at prestigious clubs throughout the country.”

Over the last few years, MTC has received international and national awards, being named Private/Commercial Tennis Facility of the Year in 2018 by the PTR and Racquet Sports Industry Magazine in 2020.