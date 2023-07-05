When Gordon Panek and Tim Sands took over running the Buffalo Municipal Tennis Tournament in 2021, they knew the 100th edition was right around the corner – and they wanted to make it special.

It was their goal to direct the MUNY tournament since the pair in 2015 started their nonprofit company, Summer Classic Events, which focuses on bringing affordable tennis tournaments to communities.

Celebrating the anniversary was too unique of an opportunity to pass up.

“I’ve always had in my mind that I always wanted to be a part of the MUNYs, whether it was directing or just kind of running it a little bit,” said Sands, who first started regularly playing tennis when he began competing in the MUNY tournaments in 2007. “It fell into our lap almost.”

“That’s really the impetus behind why we said, ‘OK, we’ll carry it up. We’ll carry the torch for the Buffalo community with this tournament,’” said Panek, the president of the company.

The two will run the 100th MUNY at the Delaware Park tennis courts this month, which Panek dubbed “MUNY month,” celebrating a century’s worth of tennis history within the Buffalo area. Aside from a cancellation of the 2020 edition because of the pandemic, the MUNY has been played every year since 1923.

With three weekends of events starting Saturday, they will host a variety of a participants and honor successful players who have been integral in the tournament’s longevity. Sands said the MUNY is the second-oldest municipal tournament in the country.

“I think this is quite unique for the community to keep something like this going for so long,” Panek said.

The tournament was founded in 1923 to give local competitors who were not affiliated with clubs an opportunity to play tennis, Panek said, adding that club membership in those days was reserved for the wealthy. In the first 10 years of the tournament, club members were barred from participating.

The winners of the municipal tournament would advance to the National Public Parks Championship, which also is celebrating its 100th anniversary in September in St. Louis. The national tournament was held at Delaware Park in 1929.

The inaugural tournament was for men only, with a women’s division added in 1930. Players were divided into four regions in the city – East, West, South and North. The winners would then play at Delaware Park to determine the overall champion.

In earlier editions of the MUNY, Panek said the draw would reach more than 500 entrants, but over the years, that total has gradually declined. More than 150 players are expected to compete this year, which would be “very successful,” said Sands, the tournament director.

“We’re looking forward to just continuing it and making it a pretty special event,” Sands said. “It always was a special event. It kind of died down a little bit. And now the last couple of years, it’s kind of trending upward, which we’re super happy about.”

The tournament now features 25 divisions, as opposed to a single open draw, which is how the tournament was conducted for much of its history. The divisional format allows entrants from all skill levels, including juniors. Even if a player loses in the first round, they’ll get placed in a consolation bracket for multiple matches. It used to be one-and-done, Sands said.

Centered around the MUNY’s longevity, the tournament opens Saturday with a vintage round-robin tournament, where players must use wooden racquets and dress in all white. That will be consistent in future editions, Sands said.

Singles and doubles tournaments are scheduled for the following two weekends, culminating July 23, which has been named “Super Sunday.” Aside from the singles finals, the tournament will have a post-match party to honor the tournament winners and present two lifetime achievement awards to individuals who have incredible histories and successes in past MUNYs.

The awards will be presented to Pat Lord and Rev. Bob Hetherington. Lord, who became the tournament’s premier women’s singles tennis player in the 1960s, won eight singles, seven doubles and three mixed doubles titles. Hetherington, who won the national singles tournament in 1973, earned seven singles and two doubles championships in the 1970s.

Organizers also have named Tom LaPenta and Rich Abbott as honorary “co-chairmen.” Both were successful players in the tournament and then stepped in to help ensure the tournament would continue in 1987 following the retirement of Wally Franczyk as director. They ran the event for two years before handing off to Al Litto.

“We’ll always make sure to celebrate our past champions in our past players that kind of meant a lot to the community,” Sands said.

As for future editions of the tournament, the goal is continuing to market the event, building off its history.

Panek compared the MUNY to Wimbledon in a way, citing its longevity. The price will remain the same – $18 per doubles player and $23 per singles player – to make tennis tournaments affordable and accessible in Buffalo.

“The goal really here for us is to try and take this thing that has got such a historical past and try and then market and redevelop that enthusiasm for playing the sport, playing the game and playing in the event,” Panek said.

Beyond the events on the court, tournament organizers also have worked to document the history of the tournament with more than 500 hours of research over the past five months. A 100th MUNY display is set up in the Buffalo Central Library. Panek said the panels could eventually be on display in other locations.

Organizers also have selected “MUNY All-Stars,” 47 players who have won three or more championships.

The Buffalo Evening News was a sponsor of the original tournament in 1923 and The News is sponsoring the 100th edition.

MUNY 100 Schedule

Here is the schedule for three weekends of events at the Delaware Park tennis courts as part of the celebration of the 100th Buffalo Municipal Tennis Tournament. More information is available at summerclassicevents.org.

First weekend

Saturday

Vintage wood racket round robin, wood rackets and white dress code required, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday

Kids Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free for kids 14 and under. Drills and skills events. Hit with the pros. Free clinics.

Second weekend

July 13-16

Junior (Level 5), 16U + 14U singles and doubles.

Adult unsanctioned doubles events tournament (July 14-16). Level 6.0-9.0, Parent/Child, 35+, 50+, 65+ (pro set).

Junior and adult final matches July 16.

Third weekend

July 19-23

Adult “sanctioned” singles events tournament, 3.0-4.5, Open. Singles final matches July 22.

Super Sunday, July 23, men’s and women’s open singles finals matches. Exhibition singles and doubles matches, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closing celebration and awards party, 3 p.m.