After Wimbledon win, Jessica Pegula says mom Kim is 'doing a lot better now'

Jessica Pegula told reporters at Wimbledon on Wednesday that her mother, Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula, is "doing a lot better now."

Kim Pegula entered a hospital in Florida some time in the first full week of June for an undisclosed illness.

Jessica Pegula, a 28-year-old Buffalo native, is seeded No. 8 at the All England Club and eliminated Donna Vekic 6-3, 7-6 (2) in Pegula's first grass-court match of the year. Pegula had withdrawn from a prep tournament because of her mother's illness.

“She’s doing a lot better now. That’s why I’m here," Jessica said after the match. "If she wasn’t doing well, I probably wouldn’t have come. I flew out Wednesday last week, and within that time she was in a really good condition, where I felt like everything was fine, and I felt like my family had everything under control.

She’s progressing and she’s been doing rehab. I felt comfortable coming here. But that’s why I didn’t play any warmup tournaments.”

In a statement Tuesday, Pegula Sports and Entertainment said, “Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

Jessica Pegula said her husband and other members of the family are with Kim, 53, and have been passing along regular updates.

“I hope,” she said, “she got to watch me play today.”

Pegula faces Harriet Dart of Britain on Thursday as she tries to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time.