Syracuse wins series finale with Bisons

Khalil Lee got Syracuse started with solo home runs in the first and fourth innings and Wilfred Tovar added a two-run blast in the fourth, and the Mets went on to a 10-2 victory over the Buffalo Bisons Sunday night in the final game of the season series between the teams at Sahlen Field.

Still needing three wins or Scranton/Wilkes-Barre losses to clinch the Northeast Division pennant of Triple-A East, the Bisons will be off Monday before beginning a seven-game series over six days in Rochester starting on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

Eight of the Syracuse runs were charged to starter Bowden Francis and Fitz Stadler, the third of five Buffalo pitchers while the Herd was being shut down by Jerad Eickhoff, Roel Ramirez, Eric Orze and Stephen Nogosek of the Mets.

Buffalo had just one hit, an RBI single in the fourth inning by Kevin Smith. Syracuse finished with 13 hits. Buffalo had only four baserunners in the game and left two on base. Herd batters struck out 11 times.

After the home runs by Lee and Tovar staked the Mets to a 4-0 lead, they added four more runs to make it 8-2 on four successive RBI singles in the seventh and scored two more runs in the eighth when Cheslor Cuthbert homered, his 14th of the season, after Tovar singled.