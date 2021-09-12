Syracuse ends Bisons' winning streak at 12

Reyes, who allowed six hits and two walks in his five innings of relief, then set the Bisons down in order in the bottom of the ninth and preserve what was only the eighth victory for Syracuse in 28 games against Buffalo this season.

Six Buffalo pitchers combined to allow 10 hits and five walks to the Mets, but kept pitching out of trouble, leaving 11 Mets on base.

Striking first: Syracuse took the lead in the second on a solo home run by Travis Blankenhorn against Kyle Johnson, making his third spot start for the Herd. The Mets made it 2-0 in the fifth when Tomas Nido singled with the bases full against A.J. Cole, the third Buffalo pitcher.

Forrest Wall's sacrifice fly scored Urena with the first Buffalo run in the fifth. The Herd tied it with a run in the seventh when Christian Colon's pinch-hit sacrifice fly scored Wall, who reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to third on one of the three Syracuse errors in the game.