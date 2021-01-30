 Skip to main content
Sweet Home school board approves high-risk sports season for winter
developing

Sweet Home school board approves high-risk sports season for winter

Section VI Division II boys hockey semifinals (copy)

The Sweet Home Board of Education on Saturday morning gave the OK to let high-risk sports compete this winter. There was a chance the Covid-19 pandemic would sway board members into not giving district teams the green light to compete.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

The Sweet Home Board of Education voted 5-2 in favor of allowing the district’s high-risk winter sports to compete during a special meeting Saturday morning.

High-risk sports include basketball and hockey. Low- and moderate-risk sports have already started in Western New York and at Sweet Home earlier this month.

"I'm excited for the kids and that's what this has been since day one," Sweet Home fourth-year boys basketball coach Brandon Woods said. "That's what's most important. ... We've been living in optimism. It feels good to be part of a district that believes in kids and staffers that we're going to follow the protocols that will keep us safe.

"We're ready to get started and allow these kids to do what they love to do."

The state is allowing high-risk sports to begin practice Monday, pending approval from local health departments. Erie County gave its approval earlier this week.

Wrestling, which is considered a high-risk sport in New York state, has been moved to the spring in Section VI, the section's executive committee determined Thursday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags

