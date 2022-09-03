Stefon Diggs' 'resurgence' in Buffalo makes him one of the most marketable Bills

Stefon Diggs has worked diligently to build his own brand on and off the field, and companies in Buffalo and beyond are taking notice.

Diggs recently signed a sponsorship deal with M&T Bank, building on his partnerships in the region, which also includes being the face of Imagine Staffing for the past two years.

Nationally, Diggs has signed with SAXX Underwear Company. He is joined by his brother, Trevon, a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, in a new commercial spot as the company’s “Chief Ball Officers.”

He can also be seen in a chuckle-worthy new DraftKings commercial, alongside Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Dallas Cowboys running back Zeke Elliott and actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

“Stefon is as blue chip as you can get,” said Francesco Lagutaine, chief marketing and communications officer for M&T. “We love the commitment he’s made to improve the community here in Buffalo, and with that, there came a natural connection.”

Long gone are the days of Diggs being perceived by some as a malcontent, after years ago voicing frustration with the Minnesota Vikings’ direction and his role in the offense with the team that selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He was traded in the 2020 offseason to the Bills.

It was a game-changing move for a Bills franchise that’s won their division and three playoff games the past two years with the star receiver.

Diggs, 28, is now as marketable as it gets, with the looks, style, fashion sense and bravado that match his Pro Bowl numbers. Now considered a model teammate, Diggs has been called a natural at both marketing himself and in the ease in which he acts in commercials. He did a number of national interviews Friday, seamlessly moving between football and non-football topics.

On the Pat McAfee Show, he described his arrival in Buffalo as a "resurgence."

"It brought me back to life," he said Friday. "I feel like the culture kind of embraced me, as well, as far as the type of player that I was and what I brought to the table. They embraced me wholeheartedly. They said, 'Go out there and be yourself.' I’m still grateful to this day."

Diggs has said he views his own social media accounts as his own publishing platforms, integral in curating his personal brand – something he conveyed a few years ago during an appearance at the prestigious Brandweek Sports Marketing Summit run by Adweek. His humor and relatable observations have made him among the more popular players on Twitter. And, of course, it doesn’t hurt that he’s one of the best players on a team considered the preseason favorite to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

“Our decision to work with Stefon was an easy one,” said Wendy Bennison, CEO of SAXX. “Once we found out he is a fan of our underwear, appointing him as ‘Chief Ball Officer’ was a natural fit.”

“Then the concept grew to bring Stefon and Trevon together, given they’ve always wanted to play on the same team. The Diggs brothers have been incredible partners for us – they’re All-Pro players on the field and All-Pro people off the field.”

On a personal level, Diggs, who played college football at Maryland, has made it a priority to engage the communities he has ties with – the Washington D.C.-area, where he grew up, and now Buffalo.

Diggs’ performance on the field was only part of why Imagine Staffing signed on with the Pro Bowl receiver. It is also because of “where he’s come from and how he’s grown as a person and how much he’s involved with his communities,” said Stephanie Dommer, brand manager in marketing at Imagine Staffing.

It has brands now knocking down his door.

“When I got some time off and football isn’t the only focus, you make sure you’re crossing your t’s and dotting your i’s with speaking engagements and doing stuff like this,” Diggs told The Buffalo News last year. “It keeps you focused that it’s not just all about football. You are a businessman, you are a brand and taking those steps in the right direction early instead of trying to get on the horse late when nobody cares about you because you’re not playing football anymore. I’m trying to do the right stuff.”

In past years, Diggs has also been featured in Geico commercials as a sticky-handed receiver and in a Snickers commercial reading “Rookie Mistakes.” He also partnered with Starbucks, which created a custom tea blend for him called Diggs’ Delight. Other national brands he’s worked with include Beats Electronics, Dick’s Sporting Goods, IBM, the Jordan Brand, Old Spice and Verizon Communications.

Last year, Diggs also launched his Diggs 14-branded hot sauce and blue cheese dressing through PLB Sports & Entertainment, the same company behind star quarterback Josh Allen’s cereal, Josh’s Jaqs. This week, the company announced the additions of an extra hot sauce, lemon pepper seasoning and a spicy blue cheese dip as part of the Diggs 14 brand.

“Diggs 14 line extension represents the continued growth of Stefon’s brand at retail grocers,” Ty Ballou, CEO of PLBSE, said in a news release. “As Stefon continues to grow and have success on-the-field, PLBSE is excited to be a part of his larger brand growth outside of the Buffalo market.”

Diggs signed a lucrative extension in the offseason, adding four years and $96 million to the $25 million he had remaining on the final two years of his contract. With his football earnings and endorsement deals, Diggs ranks 45th among the world’s highest-paid athletes, according to Forbes. His endorsement deals listed for 2022 yield him an additional $2.5 million, Forbes notes. That’s a number likely to balloon, given his more recent partnerships.

“Stefon has been great to work with, both in activating the connection with the team and for what we want to do in the community,” M&T's Lagutaine said.

Diggs also has an inspiring story that helps ignite his efforts to help others. His mother, Stephanie, worked to support their family after her husband and Diggs' father, Aron, died unexpectedly when Diggs was 14 years old.

Diggs will be the ambassador for M&T’s “Football Brings Us Together” campaign, which “celebrates the diversity of the community, as well as the values and passions that bring Bills fans together,” M&T said.

He and M&T are also planning a community event that will focus on supporting single mothers and their families in Western New York.

Diggs made his debut with M&T in a video announcement that the company published on its social media channels. Also, a 30-second spot featuring Diggs will air throughout the season.

There will also be opportunities for community members and M&T customers to meet Diggs during the preseason and regular season. In addition, M&T will launch a weekly social media campaign called “Fan Feud,” playing off Diggs’ appearance on the similarly named game show "Family Feud."

“Stefon now has committed to the Bills in a big way, and as part of that, he’s committed to the community in a big way,” Lagutaine said. “In our conversations, there is a common passion that we have to improve some of the underprivileged parts of the Buffalo community.”

In the Washington D.C.-area, Diggs has run a camp and programs for underprivileged children and has been involved in trying to get people back to work.

In June, he hosted a "Diggs Day" camp for about 250 kids aged 6 to 14 at the Emery Heights Community Center, going through drills with participants and providing pep talks and later signing autographs and posing for photos.

In July, he teamed with “Black on the Block” to host a marketplace in D.C. for Black-owned businesses, featuring 100 vendors from the area and across the East Coast – and a crowd of more than 5,000 – over the course of the day. In addressing the crowd, he referenced his mother.

"That's my Superman and my Superwoman," he said. "Shout out to the single mothers and women, in general, for making it happen. It's hard doing it by yourself. You never know who needs help. Anytime I can reach somebody or help somebody, I want to do that.”

This week, he was part of a backpack giveaway with city officials outside the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, site of the May massacre that killed 10 people.

"I like scoring touchdowns and making plays, but I'm human," he told reporters. "I'm not just a football player. I'm out here trying to make a difference, and I use my platform in the most effective way possible, and that's helping people. I feel like I'm doing what I'm supposed to do. ...

"It's my people here, it's Black people here, so I want them to see me. I want to be visible. Touch me. Take pictures with me. Let them know I'm here for them. I'm not all the way out in Orchard Park all the time."

Diggs' efforts have been appealing to Imagine Staffing, which is a woman-owned minority business, whose leadership said Diggs nicely represents their efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Being a staffing company, we really want to show that an inclusive culture is important to us,” Dommer said. “So, having Stefon on the forefront of that and doing it with his own label is a really great synergy.”