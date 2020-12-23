Stefon Diggs on Bills Mafia at the airport: 'I can't imagine what the stadium would be like'

“But that wasn’t even all the people,” Diggs said.

“When we first get off the plane, there was like a little area for people to kick it. But then when I got in my car and I was driving, I swear I saw like thousands of people outside, like banging on my car, like going crazy. So my reaction, I was just happy. You’re thankful to have fans like that, loyal fans, and they give us something to play for as well, knowing that they can’t be in the stadium but they’re pulling for us. It’s a good feeling.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said it was “awesome to see.”

“It was nuts,” Allen said, though not unexpected. “I was one of the first ones down (off the plane). I passed everybody and I just waited because I wanted to see everybody’s reactions. I wanted to see guys like Stef, who hadn’t been around game days, hadn’t been around Bills Mafia, and guys of that nature, so just to kind of sit back and watch them and talk to them for a quick second as they left the facility there, and just the feelings were all mutual of how crazy it was and how appreciative we are of Bills Mafia. That’s probably one that I won’t forget for a long time.”