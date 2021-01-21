Stefon Diggs is in the zone entering Bills' biggest game in years

Where Stefon Diggs winds up ranking in the history of wide receivers to ever play football is still a story that’s being written.
There’s no denying the impact the six-year veteran has had in his first season with the Buffalo Bills after being acquired via trade from the Minnesota Vikings.
Diggs has had perhaps the greatest campaign in franchise history and has followed that up with an impactful postseason one would expect from one of the best.
He and the Bills hope the pattern continues in the AFC Championship Game. Buffalo travels to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where it meets the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
Diggs heads into the showdown coming off his second straight 100-yard receiving contest in the same postseason.
To put that in perspective, the feat matches the Bills playoff record set by Hall of Famer James Lofton during the 1990 season in wins over Miami and the Los Angeles Raiders. He’s also the first Buffalo Bill to have back-to-back games with receiving touchdowns since Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas (Jan. 6, 1996 loss to Pittsburgh and Dec. 28, 1996 loss to Jacksonville).
What’s his secret for having big games when it matters? While some may take it’s just another game approach, Diggs isn’t one of them.
“I’m not one of those people who’s gonna lie,” Diggs said. “I feel like people say it’s gonna be another game and to each his own. But for me I know it’s a big game. It really just comes down to being detailed in your work and using what got you there. You spent all year, you played a lot of football, and it’s all about executing. It’s gonna come down to which team executes better. And living in the moment because there’s gonna be some ups and gonna be some downs. But come out and give it everything you got. You gotta lay it all out there.”
Diggs has done that all season.
To review. Diggs set franchise records with an NFL-leading 127 catches and with a league-leading 1,535 receiving yards. He caught eight touchdowns.
In Buffalo’s 27-24 playoff win over Indianapolis, Diggs caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.
He followed that up by burning the vaunted Baltimore Ravens secondary for eight catches for 106 yards and a momentum-turning touchdown that gave the Bills the lead for good. He was targeted by Josh Allen 30% of the time.
Dating back to the regular season, Diggs has finished with at least 100 yards receiving in five of his last six games. The only one he failed to reach 100 in that span was a 76-yard effort in the regular-season finale in which he sat half the game. He’s had nine 100-yard games and also had two 92-yard efforts and a 93-yard game.
“I think we’ve got a guy and there’s a few guys in the league, it doesn’t really matter what you do, if you roll a safety over the top, if you try to double team him, it creates work for other guys but it’s hard. You go post high and a guy that can consistently win, that’s a huge weapon for an offense,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Not only do we have Stef, we have John Brown and Cole Beasley and a couple other guys that are just athletic freaks and can do different things that not many guys can do in this league. I trust our guys to go out and do their job and they’ve constantly been performing.”
Diggs is trying not to get caught up in what he and the Bills have accomplished this season. That’s because there’s still work that needs to be done.
“I’ll definitely think about it when the season is over. Hopefully it’s not over no time soon,” he said. “I kind of been putting that on the back burner and putting my thoughts on anything like that on the back burner just to kind of stay in the moment and relish in the moment. Because more importantly I don’t want this moment to pass me by.”
This is Diggs’ second time in a conference championship game.
He helped Minnesota reach the NFC title game back in 2016 season by catching the winning 61-yard TD with 10 seconds left in what’s dubbed the Minneapolis Miracle -- the 29-24 victory over New Orleans in the divisional round. In the NFC final, Diggs had eight catches for 70 yards in a 38-7 defeat to Philadelphia.