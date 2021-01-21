Stefon Diggs is in the zone entering Bills' biggest game in years

“I think we’ve got a guy and there’s a few guys in the league, it doesn’t really matter what you do, if you roll a safety over the top, if you try to double team him, it creates work for other guys but it’s hard. You go post high and a guy that can consistently win, that’s a huge weapon for an offense,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Not only do we have Stef, we have John Brown and Cole Beasley and a couple other guys that are just athletic freaks and can do different things that not many guys can do in this league. I trust our guys to go out and do their job and they’ve constantly been performing.”

Diggs is trying not to get caught up in what he and the Bills have accomplished this season. That’s because there’s still work that needs to be done.

“I’ll definitely think about it when the season is over. Hopefully it’s not over no time soon,” he said. “I kind of been putting that on the back burner and putting my thoughts on anything like that on the back burner just to kind of stay in the moment and relish in the moment. Because more importantly I don’t want this moment to pass me by.”

This is Diggs’ second time in a conference championship game.