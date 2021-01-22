State says high-risk high school sports can return Feb. 1

Just as a Buffalo area law firm was planning to file a petition on behalf of those wanting the state to reclassify seven high-risk sports so that competitions could resume, the New York State Department of Health announced Friday afternoon that those sports will be allowed to return Feb. 1.

High-risk sports are basketball, ice hockey, football, wrestling, boys lacrosse, volleyball and competitive cheerleading.

According to guidelines released by health officials, participants in high-risk sports and recreation activities may partake in individual or distanced group training and organized no- or low-contact group training and may partake in games and tournaments only as permitted by their respective local health departments.

While low- or moderate-risk winter sports such as bowling, swimming, skiing and rifle have been allowed to begin their seasons, the high-risk sports were on hold, pending guidance from the state.

As part of the guidance, the state said local health authorities should consider the following factors in authorizing or continuing to prohibit higher risk sports. Those factors are:

– Whether there has been a more-transmissible variant of Covid-19 identified in the area.