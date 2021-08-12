State recommends virtual competition or cancellation of high-risk sports without full vaccination

“We proved last year that we could successfully run all sports during the height of the pandemic without transmission between teams,” DiFilippo said in a statement Thursday night. “We did not have one case of the virus being passed from team to team. We plan to continue to move forward with all fall sports starting on Aug. 23. Our coaches, ADs and parents did a great job of keeping their kids home when they were sick and adapting their practices and making sure they tried to mitigate the virus. Our kids can’t endure another season like the last. They need to compete and have a normal high school lifestyle. We just have to be a little more cautious and cognizant of what we do. We can get through this.”