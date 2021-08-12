State recommends virtual competition or cancellation of high-risk sports without full vaccination

State officials are recommending that high-risk sports should be contested virtually or canceled in areas of high transmission for Covid-19 unless all participants are fully vaccinated.
For the fall season, football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading are considered high risk.
According to the CDC, Western New York counties are currently not in the high-risk category but are classified as “substantial risk,” which is 50-100 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
The guidelines issued by the state Education Department for the start of the school year are not mandatory. School districts with the guidance of local health departments can decide whether to follow the recommendations.
Practice for fall sports is scheduled to begin Aug. 23.
State athletic officials said they are looking at the guidelines. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Central Committee had its annual meeting two weeks and there was no indication at the time of potential guidelines, but the number of cases in the state has continued to rise.
“We encourage our member schools to utilize this document and consult with local health departments as they plan for the 2021-22 fall interscholastic athletic season to begin on Aug. 23,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas tweeted Thursday. “NYSPHSAA will continue working with state officials to ensure student-athletes have a safe and successful academic and athletic school year.”
Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo said the plan is to start fall practice on time.
“We proved last year that we could successfully run all sports during the height of the pandemic without transmission between teams,” DiFilippo said in a statement Thursday night. “We did not have one case of the virus being passed from team to team. We plan to continue to move forward with all fall sports starting on Aug. 23. Our coaches, ADs and parents did a great job of keeping their kids home when they were sick and adapting their practices and making sure they tried to mitigate the virus. Our kids can’t endure another season like the last. They need to compete and have a normal high school lifestyle. We just have to be a little more cautious and cognizant of what we do. We can get through this.”
The high-risk fall sports were moved from their traditional fall dates to a newly created fourth season called, “Fall 2” that ran from early March to late April.
The guidelines strongly encourage Covid-19 screening for athletes and coaches who are not fully vaccinated and said, “At a minimum, students and adults should follow the same school-day policies and procedures during athletic and extracurricular activities.”