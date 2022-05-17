State Golden Gloves results: Adonis Alcime earns spot in national tournament

Buffalo-based boxer Adonis Alcime is headed to the Golden Gloves National Tournament in Tulsa after winning a New York state title Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks.
Alcime beat Elijah Austin of Niagara Falls by a 4-1 decision in the 189-pound open class. All open class winners qualified for the nationals in August.
Alcime is from Nyack but has lived in the region for five years, including his time at the University at Buffalo.
The bout was a rematch from the USA Boxing National Qualifiers regional event in Cleveland. Alcime won that bout by a 5-0 decision.
Six other Buffalo area boxers earned state titles in novice or sub-novice divisions: Andre Sanders at 139 pounds novice, Shawn Edwards at 139 sub-novice; Isaiah McMillian at 156 sub-novice; Jeffrey Menyah at 176 sub-novice; Chelsea Bajor at women’s 176 sub-novice; and Willie Fair II at 203-plus sub-novice.
Results
Bouts listed in order of completion
156 Open: Amir Anderson (Syracuse) dec. Demetris Wilson (Ulster County), 5-0.
139 Novice: Andre Sanders (Buffalo) dec. Mason Curtis (Albany), 4-1.
139 Sub-novice: Shawn Edwards (Buffalo) dec. Nasser Ahmed (Schenectady), 5-0.
165 Sub-novice: Adam Zablotny (Syracuse) dec. Nenad Montell Christ (Niagara Falls), 4-1.
165 Open: Jon Heggie (Syracuse) dec. Dominic Diaz (Buffalo), 5-0.
147 Open: Kieshawn Stone (Rochester) def. Elijah Johnson (Syracuse), first round referee stoppage.
112 Sub-novice: Raydell Franklin (Schenectady) dec. Nomar Moran (Buffalo), 5-0.
203 Open: Riko Hernandez (Rochester) dec. Antwan Hunter (Syracuse), 5-0.
176 Sub-novice: Jeffrey Menyah (Niagara Falls) dec. Quentin Holiday (Lockport), 5-0.
156 Sub-novice: Isaiah McMillian (Buffalo), dec. Ammar Esaleh (Niagara Falls), 5-0.
139 Open: Cory Brooks (Rochester) dec. Kyler Wilbur (Syracuse), 5-0.
189 Novice: Darren McGilligot (Sidney), dec. Christopher Alfaro (Rochester), 3-2.
176 Women: Samantha Marinelli (Detroit) dec. Linsey Stephen (Lackawanna), 5-0.
203-plus Open: Jimmy Pitts (Syracuse) dec. Marcos Vargas (Buffalo), 3-2.
176 Sub-novice women: Chelsea Bajor (Niagara Falls) dec. Tamika Stefanowicz (Buffalo), 5-0.
203-plus Sub novice: Willie Fair II (Niagara Falls) dec. Joseph Mesi (Buffalo), 4-1.
189 Open: Adonis Alcime (Buffalo) dec. Elijah Austin (Niagara Falls), 4-1.