Stars missing but NFL still comes up with thrills

No Derrick Henry, no Aaron Rodgers, no Kyler Murray. A lot of star power was missing from Week 9 games in the National Football League on Sunday. No matter. There were upsets, an overtime, two buzzer-beating field goals to win games and double-digit comebacks.
Just your normal NFL Sunday. Crazy.
Things that looked certain a week or two ago no longer look certain. Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl? Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs? Cleveland Browns out of the playoff picture? Dallas the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs? Justin Herbert taking the Chargers to the playoffs? The Kansas City Chiefs might miss the playoffs altogether?
Six favorites lost outright, topped by the Bills’ flop in Jacksonville, and the Baltimore Ravens failed to cover. Four first-place teams lost, tightening division races.
A capsule look at Sunday’s Week 9 games:
Game of the day
Ravens 34, Vikings 31 OT
The scoop: Justin Tucker’s 36-yard field goal ended Baltimore’s second possession in overtime after a 72-yard drive. The first ended with a Lamar Jackson interception. Jackson did pass for three touchdowns and ran for 120 more to lead a comeback from a double-digit deficit. Minnesota led 24-10 after a 98-yard kickoff return by Kene Nwangwu, first for the Vikings since 2016.
Why the Ravens won: Minnesota’s defense gave up 500 total yards, and Baltimore piled up 36 first downs. Four via penalty, almost as many as the Jaguars were awarded by referee Land Clark crew in the Bills’ game.
Upsets
Broncos 30, Cowboys 16
The scoop: Terry Bridgewater passed 44 yards to Tim Patrick to make it 13-0 in the second quarter and ran over from 1 yard in the third quarter. Melvin Gordon III ended an 80-yard drive for Denver’s first touchdown with a 3-yard run. The vaunted Dallas running game? It was held to 78 yards in 16 attempts, stymied by having to play from behind.
Why the Broncos won: They shut out the Cowboys until the fourth quarter. Denver got the day started by taking over on downs twice in the first quarter after Dallas has reached the Denver 28 and 20.
Falcons 27, Saints 25
The scoop: After leading from the first quarter on, Atlanta fell behind on an 8-yard pass from Trevor Siemian to Kenny Stills with 1:01 left. To start Atlanta’s final possession, Matt Ryan connected a 64-yard pass to Cordarelle Patterson on a play that stood up on video review and that led to a 29-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo on the final play. Atlanta moved out of last place in the NFC South and is just one game behind the second-place Saints. Olamide Zaccheaus caught two touchdown passes from Ryan.
Why the Falcons won: They held New Orleans to two field goals for the first three quarters.
Giants 23, Raiders 16
The scoop: Xavier McKinney’s 41-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter turned this game around, putting New York in front to stay, 17-13. The Giants finished it off with the two of the three Graham Gano field goals in the fourth quarter.
Why the Giants won: Derek Carr of the Raiders turned the ball over three times, twice on interceptions. Besides the pick-6, the other led to a New York field goal.
Browns 41, Bengals 16
The scoop: Denzel Ward got Cleveland started with a 99-yard interception return in the first quarter but the killer was a 70-yard touchdown run by Nick Chubb of the Browns with 8:00 left in the third. Cincinnati was dead after Joe Burrow threw another interception on the next series after Chubb’s run.
Why the Browns won: Somehow coach Kevin Stefanski got his team settled down after all the commotion surrounding Odell Beckham Jr., and his imminent release. They sacked Burrow five times.
Best of the rest
Patriots 24, Panthers 6
The scoop: Don’t look now, but New England (5-4) is a half game behind the 5-3 Bills and their overconfident followers. Just like the Browns’ win, an interception return was huge in this one. J.C. Jackson took a Sam Darnold pass back 88 yards to make it 21-6 in the third quarter.
Why the Patriots won: Even though Christian McCaffrey returned to action for Carolina for the first time since Week 3 and had 106 yards rushing and receiving, New England’s defense stopped the Panthers twice in the red zone and 8 of 11 third-down situations. Also, Darnold threw interceptions on three straight possessions in the second half.
Chiefs 13, Packers 7
The scoop: It wasn’t clinched until Patrick Mahomes scrambled away from the Green Bay pass rush and completed a 13-yard pass to Tyreek Hill, who had worked open, for a last first down with 1:10 left. The Chiefs had only 237 yards of offense with Mahomes passing for 166.
Why the Chiefs won: The Green Bay defense kept the Chiefs’ offense contained but Jordan Love, making his first NFL start in place of Rodgers, who was sidelined because of the Covid-19 protocol, was pressured heavily by KC blitzes and couldn’t take advantage. Love did throw his first NFL touchdown pass, 20 yards to Allen Lazard with 4:54 left.
Titans 28, Rams 16
The scoop: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions leading to 14 points by Tennessee within a span of 22 seconds in the second quarter. The second INT by Kevin Byard was returned 24 yards for a touchdown. Ryan Tannehill ran 1 yard on fourth-and-goal to make it 21-3 with 2:10 left in the first half. Adrian Peterson, signed as a free agent after the foot injury suffered by Henry, started for Tennessee and ran for the last Tennessee touchdown from 1 yard with 3:00 left. That drive was kept alive by two roughing-the-passer penalties, the first looked like a phantom call.
Why the Titans won: Their defensive front overpowered the Rams. Stafford was sacked twice in the first half and was pressured into the first of his two interceptions when he avoided taking a safety but threw an ill-advised ball that was picked off by David Long and returned 6 yards to the L.A. 2.
Cardinals 31, 49ers 17
The scoop: Colt McCoy filled in for the injured Murray and guided the 7-1 Cardinals to their victory. He passed for only one touchdown, but had no turnovers and lost only 8 yards on two sacks. Arizona had 163 yards and three touchdowns, two by James Conner. He also had a 45-yard score on a pass reception.
Why the Cardinals won: San Francisco had only 39 rushing yards and Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked five times, lost a fumble and threw an interception.
Chargers 27, Eagles 24
The scoop: Dustin Hopkins, who was cut by Washington earlier in the season, kicked the winning field goal from 29 yards with 2 seconds left to get the road victory for the Chargers (5-3) and enable them to tie the Raiders for first in the AFC West, but Kansas City and Denver (5-4) are each only a half-game back. Justin Herbert passed for two touchdowns and ran for another for the Chargers. Philadelphia had tied the game at 24-all on Jalen Hurts’ 28-yard pass to Heisman Trophy rookie DeVonta Smith with 6:07 left.
Why the Chargers won: Herbert passed for 356 yards in directing an offense that outgained Philadelphia, 445-331.
Dog of the day
Dolphins 17, Texans 9
The scoop: Miami rushed for only 47 yards and Jacoby Brissett gained only 244 passing yards despite completing 26 passes but the defense allowed Houston only two of 14 drives for more than 20 yards.
Why the Dolphins won: Back from injury, Tyrod Taylor started at quarterback for the Texans and threw three interceptions, leading to two Miami touchdowns and the Texans also lost a fumble.
News wire services contributed to this report.