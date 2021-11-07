Stars missing but NFL still comes up with thrills

Titans 28, Rams 16

The scoop: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions leading to 14 points by Tennessee within a span of 22 seconds in the second quarter. The second INT by Kevin Byard was returned 24 yards for a touchdown. Ryan Tannehill ran 1 yard on fourth-and-goal to make it 21-3 with 2:10 left in the first half. Adrian Peterson, signed as a free agent after the foot injury suffered by Henry, started for Tennessee and ran for the last Tennessee touchdown from 1 yard with 3:00 left. That drive was kept alive by two roughing-the-passer penalties, the first looked like a phantom call.

Why the Titans won: Their defensive front overpowered the Rams. Stafford was sacked twice in the first half and was pressured into the first of his two interceptions when he avoided taking a safety but threw an ill-advised ball that was picked off by David Long and returned 6 yards to the L.A. 2.

Cardinals 31, 49ers 17

The scoop: Colt McCoy filled in for the injured Murray and guided the 7-1 Cardinals to their victory. He passed for only one touchdown, but had no turnovers and lost only 8 yards on two sacks. Arizona had 163 yards and three touchdowns, two by James Conner. He also had a 45-yard score on a pass reception.