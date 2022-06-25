 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Paul totals 16 hits in a 7-3 International League victory over the Bisons

  • Updated
  • 0
The St. Paul Saints pounded out 16 hits Saturday en route to a 7-4 victory over the Buffalo Bisons in an International League game at Sahlen Field.

The Saints (34-35) expanded their 4-3 lead with a run in the eighth as Spencer Steer’s single to center scored Elliot Soto. Michael Helman then hit his fourth home run to left field to make it 6-3 Saints in the top of the ninth. And a single from Soto scored Curtis Terry to make it 7-3.

The Bisons (40-29) answered with a home run from Samad Taylor in the bottom of the ninth, but the Herd could get no closer. Left fielder Nathan Lukes also homered for Buffalo, a solo blast in the fifth inning.

Buffalo starter Thomas Hatch went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits. He struck out five and walked two in defeat, as his record dropped to 4-4.

St. Paul’s Soto was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the hit parade. Helman was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Jake Cave and Tim Beckham added two hits apiece.

The Herd plated single runs in the second, fourth, fifth, and ninth innings.

Right fielder Cullen Large was the only Buffalo player with two hits. Buffalo totaled nine for the game against five Saints’ pitchers. Big-league veteran Aaron Sanchez got the start and pitched five innings, allowing three runs. He improved to 2-0.

This is the only regular-season series between the two teams. St. Paul’s victory on Thursday was its first over the Bisons.

The six-game series wraps up at 1:05 p.m, on Sunday.

